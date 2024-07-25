Sonya Massey's Children, 17 and 15, Are Taking It a 'Day at a Time' After Mom Was Killed by Police, Says Uncle (Exclusive)

Nicole Acosta
·4 min read

Raymond Massey, the uncle of Sonya Massey, opens up to PEOPLE about how the family is dealing with her death

<p>Courtesy of Ben Crump Law</p> Sonya Massey

Courtesy of Ben Crump Law

Sonya Massey

The only thing Sonya Massey wanted in her life was to do better for herself and her two children, according to her uncle, Raymond Massey. She had even recently bought a house and was looking forward to what the future would hold. But that all changed on July 6 when the unarmed, 36-year-old Springfield, Ill., mother was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy after calling 911 because she feared an intruder was in her home.

Since that fateful day, the story of Massey’s killing has gone viral. Now, her family, including her 17-year-old son Malachi and 15-year-old daughter Summer, are trying to cope with the sudden loss of their mother, who Raymond described as “loving and caring.”

“They're taking it a day at a time,” Raymond, 64, tells PEOPLE. “I mean, a minute at a time. It's devastating to me, let alone [Sonya’s mother] Donna and Summer and Malachi.”

He continues, “It's burning so deep. Every family member is going through that right now. But the kids, you have to say that's twofold.”

Raymond adds that he’s been in touch with the children, who are in the care of other relatives right now, saying, "Me and [Malachi] had a great conversation about his mom and how much he misses his mom from being murdered. And that's hard for anyone, let alone a 17-year-old boy that loved and cared for his mom."

Body camera footage, released by Illinois State Police on Monday, July 22 and obtained by The New York Times, shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting.

<p>Facebook</p> Sonya Massey

Facebook

Sonya Massey

Related: Body Cam Footage of Sonya Massey Killing Released as Biden Mourns 'Unthinkable' Police Shooting of Black Woman

It starts off by showing two deputies with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office arriving at Sonya’s home around 12:50 a.m. that morning in response to her call. They appeared to search the front of her home and backyard before knocking on Sonya’s door and following her inside and getting her information as she sat on a couch.

When Sonya got up to remove a pot of hot water from the stove, she told the deputies, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” before Sean Grayson, one of the deputies, responded that she “better not” and warned her that he would shoot her in her face, according to the Times. Within a couple of seconds he took out his gun and ordered the woman to drop the pot she was holding before firing two shots at her.

<p>Sangamon County Jail</p> Sean Grayson

Sangamon County Jail

Sean Grayson

On July 17, Grayson, 30, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser said, per CNN, the Illinois Times, and NPR Illinois.

Grayson has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond at the Menard County Detention Facility, according to the The Washington Post. He was also fired from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, the office previously said in a statement. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

Sonya’s father, James Wilburn, recently spoke with CBS Mornings, saying that the family was “never told” it had been a police shooting and they were “under the impression” that “she was killed by the intruder” and that police had found her dead. He said that they were even “misled” to think that she had died from “self-inflicted wounds.”

<p>Thomas J. Turney/The State Journal-Register / USA TODAY NETWORK</p> Civil rights attorney Ben Crump surrounded by mostly members of Sonya Massey's family.

Thomas J. Turney/The State Journal-Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump surrounded by mostly members of Sonya Massey's family.

Related: Sonya Massey’s Father Says Family Was 'Misled' About How Daughter Died, Calls Video 'Heart-Wrenching'

Once Raymond saw the body camera footage and learned how his niece had died, he says he felt “anger and frustration” for the whole family.

“We should be comforted after this situation,” he tells PEOPLE. “And then you hear misinformation and lies and it's hurtful.”

<p>Courtesy of Ben Crump Law</p> Sonya Massey

Courtesy of Ben Crump Law

Sonya Massey


Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Following the announcement of the charges against Grayson, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office condemned his actions in a statement, saying they “do not reflect the values and training of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office or law enforcement as a whole.”

Related: Woman Called 911 Fearing Intruder Was in Home. She Was Killed by Responding Deputy

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Massey family, tells PEOPLE they want Sonya’s legacy to be one that “helps finally get systematic police reform passed in America.”

“It hurts me to see my family hurting so bad,” Raymond tells PEOPLE. “We want to stop hurting and we do not want another family to ever go through this again.”

PEOPLE can confirm that a verified GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Massey family to help offset costs such as mental health counseling, travel, and other related expenses in the wake of her death.

She was remembered on the fundraising page as a "devoted church member" and a mother who "loved cooking, doing hair, nurturing her children, and spending time with her family."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Saskatoon girl robbed at lemonade stand, heading back to work with millionaire dreams

    SASKATOON, Sask. — Madison is seven years old. She has undergone 50 medical procedures, loves numbers and sells lemonade.

  • Video shows police officer 'stamping on man's head' after tasering him at airport

    Shocking video has emerged of a police officer appearing to 'stamp on a man's head' after tasering him at an airport. The video was filmed yesterday by a bystander at Manchester Airport - who said they "froze" when the witnessed the incident. The traveller - who does not want to be named and who filmed the video - said: "I wanted police to stop but just froze - I was worried they were going to start shooting." A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to reports of an altercation between members of the public in Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport. “Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground. "A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment. "As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them. "Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers. "We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video, and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this."

  • Who Is Wade Wilson and What Did He Do? Inside the Case of Man Who Killed 2 Women 'for the Sake of Killing'

    Wilson was convicted of the 2019 murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz

  • Woman Is Mauled to Death by Her Dog, Family Believes Seizure May Have 'Spooked' Animal

    Kelly Reilly was killed by the family’s bulldog inside her Coventry apartment, officials said

  • Connecticut woman found dead hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband

    A 76-year-old Connecticut woman was found dead at her home Wednesday, hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband and hiding his body for months while continuing to collect his paychecks. State police said they were investigating the “untimely death" of Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi after being called to her Burlington home for a welfare check shortly after 10:30 a.m. The cause of her death was under investigation, and police and her lawyer did not disclose any further details. Kosuda-Bigazzi had been scheduled under a plea deal to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court to 13 years in prison for the 2017 death of her husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, 84.

  • RCMP issue public warning after Richmond, B.C., fraud victim loses more than $1.5M

    RICHMOND, B.C. — Police in Metro Vancouver have issued a public warning after a single victim reported losing more than $1.5 million in a fraud scheme.

  • Police informant warns against release of former Hells Angels hitman

    A police informant whose testimony helped put Dean Daniel Kelsie behind bars says last week's decision to release the former Hells Angels hitman on day parole is a mistake.Paul Derry, who says he has known Kelsie since he was six years old, does not mince words when it comes to his assessment of his former friend."He will kill again and that's not me being scared of anybody or any vendetta against Deano," Derry said in an interview with CBC News.At a hearing on July 18, the Parole Board of Canad

  • Squatter gets 40 years for illegally taking over Panama City Beach condo in Florida

    Olandis Hobbs, 37, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for using false documents to take ownership of a $700,000 condo in Panama City Beach, Florida.

  • Ontario police officer shot colleague 10 times in violent dispute in 2018. Both walk away conviction free

    Years after two Ontario police officers got into a violent altercation in broad daylight that ended in one shooting the other 10 times, both have walked away with no convictions. Det.-Sgt. Shane Donovan, who was with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), was acquitted this spring of perjury — the last charge linked to the six-year saga with Const. Nathan Parker that involved multiple police agencies, investigations and trials."The law is quite clear," Justice Joseph Nadel told a Hamilton c

  • After 9-Month-Old Was Found Dead, Her Mother Allegedly Told Cops, 'Everyone Come in, the Baby's Dead'

    Megan Stack Sattizahn, 39, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of her infant daughter, Samantha Sattizahn

  • Victim shown explicit video of herself in rape trial

    Sgt Richard Heard faces three charges of rape and three of voyeurism against a female police officer.

  • Father who drove van into group out of ‘revenge’ guilty of murder

    Victim Brian Darby, 60, had enjoyed a night out with friends when he was mown down on a footpath.

  • YouTube video of moose kill nets fines and hunting ban for Sask. brothers

    It's no surprise that many conservation officers are outdoor enthusiasts who like to hunt or fish and watch videos of others doing the same.A Saskatchewan conservation officer (CO) wasn't looking for Wildlife Act violations when he clicked on a YouTube video of a bull moose hunt in the Hudson Bay area. But the officer noticed possible hunting infractions.The video set off a chain of events leading to physical evidence and a lengthy investigation resulting in a range of hunting violation charges

  • How Did Police Solve Decades-Old Rape and Murder of 13-Year-Old Calif. Girl?

    Police said the suspect was charged with murder, rape, kidnapping and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 by force

  • Mother of 4 Found Dead 2 Years After 13-Year-Old Son and Brother Are Murdered in Unsolved Cases

    At the time of her death, 11Alive reports that Chanell was fighting for justice in the homicide of her 13-year-old son, Jamiren Crosby

  • Missouri Supreme Court halts release of man with overturned conviction as he was about to go free

    ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court halted the immediate release Wednesday of a man whose murder conviction was overturned — just as the man was about to walk free.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured in Scarborough 'gun battle,' police say

    Two people are dead and two others are badly injured after what police called a "gun battle" in Scarborough early Wednesday.The suspected shootout happened around 2:30 a.m. in a strip mall parking lot in the area of Ellesmere Road and Midland Avenue. Responding officers found four people with gunshot wounds. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female victim was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital where she died a short time after arriving at the trauma centre.Two other males were a

  • Toronto man guilty of manslaughter after pushing senior over on Yonge Street

    A Toronto man who deliberately pushed an elderly woman on Yonge Street in January 2023 causing her to fall and die has been convicted of manslaughter. As Catherine McDonald reports, a judge rejected the man's evidence that it was an accident.

  • Police ID woman killed in North York stabbing

    Toronto police have identified a victim in a fatal stabbing in North York on Sunday. Police responded to a call for a person with a knife around 2:45 p.m. near Cherrystone Drive and Cliffwood Road, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, officers found a man and woman with obvious signs of trauma and without vital signs. They were taken to hospital where they both died, police said. Police have identified the woman as Ulrike Miller, 81, of Toronto. The man, also 81, is

  • 2 taken to hospital, 3 arrested after home invasion shooting in Cambridge Wednesday night

    Two males are in hospital and three people were arrested after a shooting during a home invasion in Cambridge Wednesday night.Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Galt Avenue and Mercer Road after receiving reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m. Two males were injured. Police have not given the ages of the two males.Officers were looking for three suspects who were wearing black hoodies, ski masks and black pants."This is believed to be a targeted attack," police said in a socia