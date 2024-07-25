Sonya Massey's Children, 17 and 15, Are Taking It a 'Day at a Time' After Mom Was Killed by Police, Says Uncle (Exclusive)

Raymond Massey, the uncle of Sonya Massey, opens up to PEOPLE about how the family is dealing with her death

Courtesy of Ben Crump Law Sonya Massey

The only thing Sonya Massey wanted in her life was to do better for herself and her two children, according to her uncle, Raymond Massey. She had even recently bought a house and was looking forward to what the future would hold. But that all changed on July 6 when the unarmed, 36-year-old Springfield, Ill., mother was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy after calling 911 because she feared an intruder was in her home.

Since that fateful day, the story of Massey’s killing has gone viral. Now, her family, including her 17-year-old son Malachi and 15-year-old daughter Summer, are trying to cope with the sudden loss of their mother, who Raymond described as “loving and caring.”

“They're taking it a day at a time,” Raymond, 64, tells PEOPLE. “I mean, a minute at a time. It's devastating to me, let alone [Sonya’s mother] Donna and Summer and Malachi.”

He continues, “It's burning so deep. Every family member is going through that right now. But the kids, you have to say that's twofold.”

Raymond adds that he’s been in touch with the children, who are in the care of other relatives right now, saying, "Me and [Malachi] had a great conversation about his mom and how much he misses his mom from being murdered. And that's hard for anyone, let alone a 17-year-old boy that loved and cared for his mom."

Body camera footage, released by Illinois State Police on Monday, July 22 and obtained by The New York Times, shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting.

Facebook Sonya Massey

It starts off by showing two deputies with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office arriving at Sonya’s home around 12:50 a.m. that morning in response to her call. They appeared to search the front of her home and backyard before knocking on Sonya’s door and following her inside and getting her information as she sat on a couch.

When Sonya got up to remove a pot of hot water from the stove, she told the deputies, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” before Sean Grayson, one of the deputies, responded that she “better not” and warned her that he would shoot her in her face, according to the Times. Within a couple of seconds he took out his gun and ordered the woman to drop the pot she was holding before firing two shots at her.

Sangamon County Jail Sean Grayson

On July 17, Grayson, 30, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser said, per CNN, the Illinois Times, and NPR Illinois.

Grayson has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond at the Menard County Detention Facility, according to the The Washington Post. He was also fired from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, the office previously said in a statement. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

Sonya’s father, James Wilburn, recently spoke with CBS Mornings, saying that the family was “never told” it had been a police shooting and they were “under the impression” that “she was killed by the intruder” and that police had found her dead. He said that they were even “misled” to think that she had died from “self-inflicted wounds.”

Thomas J. Turney/The State Journal-Register / USA TODAY NETWORK Civil rights attorney Ben Crump surrounded by mostly members of Sonya Massey's family.

Once Raymond saw the body camera footage and learned how his niece had died, he says he felt “anger and frustration” for the whole family.

“We should be comforted after this situation,” he tells PEOPLE. “And then you hear misinformation and lies and it's hurtful.”

Courtesy of Ben Crump Law Sonya Massey



Following the announcement of the charges against Grayson, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office condemned his actions in a statement, saying they “do not reflect the values and training of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office or law enforcement as a whole.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Massey family, tells PEOPLE they want Sonya’s legacy to be one that “helps finally get systematic police reform passed in America.”

“It hurts me to see my family hurting so bad,” Raymond tells PEOPLE. “We want to stop hurting and we do not want another family to ever go through this again.”

PEOPLE can confirm that a verified GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Massey family to help offset costs such as mental health counseling, travel, and other related expenses in the wake of her death.

She was remembered on the fundraising page as a "devoted church member" and a mother who "loved cooking, doing hair, nurturing her children, and spending time with her family."

