Sooners face Rebels as a 20.5 point underdog

Associated Press

Klay Thompson chatted up Tony Romo during a break early in the fourth quarter, not long before being so wide open for a 3-pointer, he paused, dribbled once, paused again to line up the shot and made it. The Dallas debut was quite a bit better than the finale from Thompson's 13 seasons with Golden State. Thompson set a franchise record in a debut with six 3-pointers and scored 22 points playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for the first time Thursday night in the Mavericks' 120-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the opener for both teams.