Sooners shift focus to Rebels

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
CNN Data Reporter Has 'Holy Cow!' Moment Over 2024 Trump-Harris Polling Detail
It shows the historic nature of this presidential election, said Harry Enten.
- BuzzFeed
I'm A 39-Year-Old Divorced Woman, And There's One Infuriating Phrase I Keep Seeing On Dating Apps
"I couldn't swipe through five profiles without seeing it."
- HuffPost
'Donald, Come On!': Tim Walz Taunts 'Rambling' Trump With A Hair-Raising Fact Check
The vice presidential candidate took aim at the former president's rally excuse.
- HuffPost
James Carville Makes Bold Election Prediction: ‘I’m Doubling Down On That’
The veteran Democratic strategist also picked apart a pattern involving Donald Trump and high-profile Republicans.
- HuffPost
Kristi Noem's X Post About Barack Obama Just Begs For Wisecracks
The South Dakota governor had her thoughts about the former president thrown back in her face.
- The Daily Beast
Harris: This is What We’ll Do If Trump Tries to Claim He Won
Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview Tuesday that she is not only prepared for the possibility of her own victory in next month’s election, but that she’s ready to react should her opponent prematurely declare his own win. Harris: This is What We’ll Do If Trump Tries to Claim Victory The Democratic presidential nominee told NBC News that her team has “the resources and the expertise and the focus” to challenge former President Donald Trump should he try to subvert the election—again
- Variety
Donald Trump Felt Competitive With Sylvester Stallone, ‘The Apprentice’ Book Reveals: Trump Told People Stallone ‘Couldn’t Remember His Lines’ and ‘Wasn’t Good at Making TV’
At TV market Mipcom, Ramin Setoodeh, Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief, spoke on Wednesday about how Donald Trump’s public persona was forged by reality TV series “The Apprentice,” and how it is that “character” who is running for the U.S. presidency today. Speaking in a session inspired by his New York Times bestseller “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald …
- BuzzFeed
"She Had A Mysterious Lover Who Would Take Her On Lavish Trips. It Was My Dad" And 12 More Shocking Stories Of People Dating Their Ex Family Members
"It's really sh°tty for her to have to see 'the other woman' at family gatherings forever."
- The Independent
Trump said of murdered soldier ‘it doesn’t cost $60k to bury a f****** Mexican,’ report says
The claims, which the Trump campaign has strongly denied, appeared in an recent article published by The Atlantic
- HuffPost
Mark Cuban Flags 'Revolting' Trump Comment That 'Truly Pisses Me Off'
The billionaire tweeted that it shows Trump "will take advantage of hard working Americans."
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert Spots 'Upsetting' Moment Trump Made A Face You Never Want To See
The "Late Show" host found a truly strange clip of the former president at a rally this week.
- The Canadian Press
Police say 19-year-old woman who died at Halifax Walmart was found in walk-in oven
HALIFAX — Halifax police say a 19-year-old woman who died in a Walmart bakery on Saturday was found in a large, walk-in oven when first responders arrived at the scene in the city's west end.
- HuffPost
Critics Sack Trump Campaign Over Spectacular ‘Freudian Slip’ In Football Post
Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger went so far as to label it an “Authoritarian slip.” Conservative attorney George Conway called it “projection.”
- FTW Outdoors
Jason Kelce emphatically addresses his 'sleeping' photo at Taylor Swift Eras Tour show: 'What the [expletive]?!'
It was the photo that went mega-viral from the Taylor Swift Eras Tour show in Miami (no, not the new outfits she debuted on Friday). The snap we're referring to was of Jason Kelce with his family. They're all standing up, enjoying the show, but there's Jason, sitti
- People
Anna Kendrick Recalls Her 7-Year Abusive Relationship and How She Got Out of It: 'I Just Started Crying'
"I had so much love and trust for that person, so I thought it had to be me," the actress said on the latest episode of Alex Cooper's 'Call Her Daddy' podcast
- France 24
Host Putin faces calls to end Ukraine war at BRICS summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin faced direct calls to end the Ukraine conflict from some of his closest and most important partners on Wednesday as world leaders gathered in Russia for the second day of the largest diplomatic forum held by the country since it began its invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. World leaders called for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine at the BRICS summit in Russia on Wednesday, as President Vladimir Putin told them he welcomed offers to mediate in the Ukraine conf
- The Independent
Order of nuns living in monastery hit back after GOP canvasser falsely accuses them of voter fraud
Erie County, Pennsylvania is a swing county within a swing state, making it a key community to watch this Election Day
- CNN
A 19-year-old disappeared from her Illinois village in 1979. Almost half a century later, the cold case has been solved
Nearly 50 years after the cold case murder of a 19-year-old who went missing from her Illinois village, authorities have identified her killer through new DNA evidence.
- HuffPost
Chris Cuomo Says Kamala Harris 'Is Not A Godsend' In A Hot Take That Is Yikes!
"All of a sudden, she’s Black female Jesus," the ex-CNN star said of the Democratic presidential nominee.
- The Canadian Press
Trump denigrates Harris as 'lazy,' invoking a racist trope against Black people
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday called his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris “lazy," criticizing the vice president with a word long used to demean Black people in racist terms.