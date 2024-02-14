Sophie Ellis Bextor and Natasha Bedingfield enjoy social media mash-up of hit songs

Natasha Bedingfield (L) and Sophie Ellis Bextor (R) (Instagram/Natasha Bedingfield)

Fans were treated to a delightful surprise as Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Natasha Bedingfield teamed up on social media on Tuesday.

Known for their chart-topping hits like Murder On The Dancefloor and Unwritten, the dynamic duo sang a mashup of their iconic songs, sparking excitement among followers and hinting at a possible collaboration.

The clip, which featured "When your song is trending and so is your friend” across the video, saw them in good spirits as they seamlessly blended lyrics from each other's tracks.

Ellis-Bextor belted out, "Feel the rain on your dancefloor”. Captioning the clip, which has been shared on TikTok and Instagram, Bedingfield playfully wrote: "There's been a Murder on The Dance Floor and the rest is still Unwritten."

The British singers have been enjoying a resurgence of success after their noughties hits recently reentered the UK charts.

Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 track, Murder on the Dancefloor, reappeared in the charts after actor Barry Keoghan danced to it in Emerald Fennel's acclaimed thriller, Saltburn.

Meanwhile 42-year-old Bedingfield’s 2004 track Unwritten recently featured in Sydney Sweeney rom-com Anyone But You and re-entered the UK charts last months for the first time since it’s release.

After sharing the post, fans went wild for the collaboration, with one writing in the comments: “Some say ‘the best is yet to come’, but I would ‘say the best songs have finally returned’! And we’re loving it!!!”

“Think we just found next years Super Bowl halftime show performers,” another joked.

A third penned: 'This is awesome 2 legends”.

While a fourth wrote: “OMG two of my all time favourite artists TOGETHER! Ladies I would IMMEDIATELY go to a concert if both of you together were performing! LOVE THIS!”

Last month, Bedingfield, who was just 23 when Unwritten was released, admitted that she can finally get “excited” about the song’s success and enduring legacy.

When it was initially released in November 2004, the song peaked at number six on the UK chart. Now almost two decades on, the song, which was written about her younger brother Josh, is experiencing a second wind and re-entered the charts at number 18.

“I just remember my first manager when I got my first hit saying, ‘Don't get too excited’,” she told The Standard.

“It was a very British [thing to say], ‘Don't get too excited’, like, ‘You got to have a few more hits’ but I think I'm allowed to get excited now after 20 years.”