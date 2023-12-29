Sophie Ellis-Bextor responds to Saltburn's naked final scene

Saltburn spoilers follow.



Sophie Ellis-Bextor has responded to Barry Keoghan dancing naked to her song during Saltburn's final scene.

In the movie's final moments Oliver Quick (Keoghan) — after successfully destroying the Catton family and inheriting their sprawling country estate — is seen dancing fully naked through the manner while Ellis-Bextor's 2001 track 'Murder on the Dancefloor' plays.

Speaking about the scene in an interview with PEOPLE, the singer has revealed that she wasn't prepared to see the moment on screen, despite being aware of it beforehand.

"Seeing it written down as a premise is different. I mean, Barry really went for it. And it's, like, the whole song!" she said.

Explaining that she had been sent a written synopsis of the scene beforehand, Ellis-Bextor added that she had been intrigued to see how the scene would "play out" on screen. "Whenever your music's used, you get a little synopsis," she continued.

"This little synopsis described how the character would be dancing, but I didn't have any context. I've got quite a quirky sense of humour anyway, so I was like, I think I have to see how this plays out.

"I didn't really know exactly how it would play in terms of the role it was in the movie until I saw it at the screening, but I absolutely loved it... I think it's such a clever, funny, smart film."

Now available to watch on Prime Video, Saltburn is directed by Emerald Fennell and stars Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E Grant, Alison Oliver and Archie Madekwe.

The film follows the story of Oxford scholarship student Ollie who develops an obsession with aristocratic undergrad Felix Catton (Elordi).

After successfully befriending Felix, Ollie gains an exclusive invite to Felix's home over the summer — which sees his obsession turn deadly as he bumps off the family one by one and ultimately inherits their estate.

Meanwhile, Keoghan recently opened up about the ending, explaining that the scene displayed Ollie's "ownership" of Saltburn Manor.

Saltburn is now available on Prime Video.

