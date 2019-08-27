Sophie Turner Had More Fun Than Anyone at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Sophie Turner may have skipped walking the red carpet with husband Joe Jonas at last night's MTV Video Music Awards, but that doesn't mean she didn't have a very good time.

Let's start with the actor's own personal highlights, which she posted to Instagram writing, "OMG CONGRATULATIONS @joejonas @nickjonas @kevinjonas 🎉 here are a few of my favorite moments from tonight! #THATSTHETEA #Lizzoisqueen." (The Jonas Brothers won their very first VMA ever in the Best Pop category.)

In her post, Turner included a shot of her husband, an iconic photo with USWNT soccer star Alex Morgan recreating her famous tea-sipping moment from the World Cup, and a moment with Lizzo. "That’s the mthrfucking tea 🔥," Morgan commented.

Basically, she's living out our own VMA fantasy.

The cameras caught Turner having even more amazing moments throughout the night, like when she turned Joe Jonas into an Instagram husband and made him take photos of her and Lizzo.

Sophie and Lizzo Mike Coppola/Getty Images More

Joe Sophie Lizz Mike Coppola/Getty Images More

Much like every single person watching the awards show at home, Turner got very excited for Normani's performance and was not about to miss a second of it, as seen in this video. (You have to click out, but when you do you'll see Turner getting her full life to Normani's set. She opted to leave Joe and dance with friend Hailee Steinfeld for this one.)

Here's a photo of her and Steinfeld chatting it up during the show.

Sophie and Hailee Mike Coppola/Getty Images More

And Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness.

Sophie and JVN Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images More

Then, of course, the former Sansa Stark, Queen in the North, claimed her very own Moon Person like a badass.

Sophie Moonman Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images More

Last night's VMAs are further proof that attending live events with Turner is a guaranteed good time. She will work the crowd, cheer on the competitors, and chug a full glass of wine on the Jumbotron if necessary. Our only question is when we can join in?

Originally Appeared on Glamour

