Sophie Turner Makes Food for Her 2 Kids but Mostly Orders Takeout for Herself: 'I'm Not the Best Cook'

“I won’t cook for myself ‘cause I know it’s gonna be rubbish,” the actress said

Samir Hussein/WireImage Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner loves her food to-go.



In honor of her cover story for the June issue of British Vogue, the actress, 28, blindly taste-tested British takeout, or what they call takeaway in the U.K., as she raved about how she likes to consume her food.

“I love takeaways. I live for takeaways,” Turner began. “I spend most of my life ordering takeaways.”

Then detailing that she is “not the best cook in the world,” the Do Revenge star explained, “I’ll cook for my kids, but that’s about it.” (She and estranged husband Joe Jonas share two daughters — Willa, 3½, and Delphine, 22 months.)

“I won’t cook for myself ‘cause I know it’s gonna be rubbish,” Turner added.

During her time with British Vogue, Turner revealed that she has “the palate of a 2-year-old.”



She also spoke about her love of chicken, stating that the food reminds her of fun nights out with friends.

As she chowed down on her fast food meal, Turner said, “It’s just bringing back memories of, like, after you’ve been out at the local club, or whatever, then there’s always, like, a chicken shop across the street.”

She added, “This brings back, like, 2:00 a.m. memories, you know?”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Sophie Turner

Turner also reacted to Game of Thrones’ notorious coffee cup mistake during her time with British Vogue.

Back in 2019, during the fourth episode of the series’ eighth and final season, “The Last of the Starks,” fans spotted a disposable coffee cup in front of Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen on a dining table.

Two days after the episode had aired, Max digitally removed the cup from the scene, but it was too late as it became a massive meme.

Looking back at the blunder, Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the show, said, “I think it was slightly embarrassing that none of us noticed it. It was quite glaringly obvious.”

“It caused quite a bit of controversy on set, actually,” she further explained, adding that the fighting was reminiscent of another popular TV show. “We were all kind of pointing fingers at each other, and it kind of turned into like a game of [The] Traitors.”



