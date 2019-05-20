The Tattoo Sophie Turner Got Last Year Totally Gave Away the Game of Thrones Series Finale

Warning: Game of Thrones spoilers ahead.

It's a fairly common practice these days for actors to commemorate wrapping a film or TV series by getting a tattoo inspired by their character or time on set, and the Game of Thrones cast is no different. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams already got matching tattoos in 2016 in honor of the day they both found out they'd been cast on the show, and Emilia Clarke recently shared her dragon ink in honor of Daenerys Targaryen. Last year Sophie Turner got a second GoT tattoo, and if you look at it closely in light of yesterday's series finale, it revealed a major spoiler.

In June 2018, Australian tattoo artist Lauren Winzer posted a photo on Instagram of Turner's forearm inked with a new direwolf tattoo that says, "The pack survives." "Thank you so much for getting this from me @sophiet ! bad ass !" Winzer captioned the post, tagging Turner in the pic for good measure.

The post quickly became flooded with comments from fans anxiously wondering whether the tattoo implied the remaining members of the Stark family, whose emblem is the direwolf, will survive season eight. And it turns out they were right: All living members of the Stark family survived the series finale, which Turner's tattoo low-key hinted at.

The words "the pack survives" were a running theme throughout Game of Thrones' run. "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives," Sansa's father, Ned, said in season one, and Sansa herself repeated the line in the seventh season. Turner knew Sansa's fate at the time she had this tattoo done, but it was ambiguous enough that fans didn't really know what it meant. Now we do. And it's good news.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

