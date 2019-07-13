Sophie Turner May Have Officially Won the Bottle Cap Challenge

From ELLE

By now you would think the bottle cap challenge would be over and done with, but celebrities are still trying to impress us with their abilities to...take caps off of bottles. Finally, however, Sophie Turner may have shut it down.

In a video she posted to her Instagram story, Turner is about to open the bottle of a mini wine bottle, seemingly with mind control, before she looks at the camera and says, “Stop this. Now.” She then grabs the bottle and opens it like a normal person.

“And that’s the tea,” she wrote on the clip. “I look terrible, but someone’s gotta do it.”

Turner has been taking a bit of a break from social media while she’s on her honeymoon with Joe Jonas. She broke the hiatus to comment on the Women’s World Cup and inadvertently showed off her dazzling wedding ring.

“Okay, I'm on my honeymoon. I'm not really looking at my phone much,” she said in the video. “But I feel like this deserves a mention. Unfortunately, the U.K. women’s football team lost at the World Cup. And of course I’m incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team, but I am so honored that we lost to such an incredible team, the U.S. women’s football team.”

While Turner may only be chiming in on Instagram every now and again, she’s making sure it’s for worthwhile reasons.





