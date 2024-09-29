Sophie Turner’s New Role as a Jewel Thief Has Given Her ‘Fearlessness’
Sophie Turner spoke to ITV News’ Rishi Davda about what it was like playing notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington in ITV’s new drama, ‘Joan’.
"I wish I had understood that this isn’t something you can get back."
Tom Parker Bowles broke his silence on a long-standing rumour about his mother Queen Camilla, revealing that it is 'totally inaccurate'.
Catherine Zeta-Jones looked sensational in skinny jeans at the weekend as she enjoyed a getaway with her husband, Michael Douglas. More details here...
The 'Last Showgirl' star played with pops of color for the film's premiere in Spain
This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and our monthly breakdown of What’s on Streaming. With over 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. …
David Corenswet, who was announced as the new Superman in June 2023, underwent a major physical change in preparation for the role. “I wasn’t 238 (pounds) when we started shooting. I was 238 at my max,” the actor said on episode 27 of the “Manly Things (Sort Of)” podcast. “I didn’t fit into any of …
During an interview with his former ballroom partner Cheryl Burke, Sabáto Jr. didn't hold back as he reflected on his experience on the show in 2014
Harley Quinn and the Penguin are no match for the ridiculous cuteness of one teeny tiny micro chihuahua named Pilaf.
The question of who would play Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff on “Saturday Night Live” was answered immediately on Saturday night as the sketch comedy series kicked off its 50th season. Jim Gaffigan joined Maya Rudolph in the season premiere cold open as the affable Minnesota Governor and Harris’ running mate, while Andy Samberg appeared …
Coronation Street star Calum Lill has paid tribute to his real-life partner amid his character Joel Deering's big storyline.
Dame Maggie Smith sadly passed away on 27 September and the legendary actress leaves behind her two children, both of whom followed in their mum's footsteps and became actors
"I don't care what anyone says — I love my flip phone."
Berry took fans behind the scenes of "one of the most complex characters I’ve had the pleasure of embodying"
Duchess Sophie surprised royal fans in a bright red cinched dress as she attended a concert by the Drakensberg Boys Choir at Wells Cathedral. See photos.
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie moved into a new bedroom in the London home he shares with his mother Dara Huang - see rare photo
desc: Prince Harry's solo trip to New York City this week led to speculation that he and wife Meghan Markle may be splitting their business interests, but HELLO! understands that this was always the long term plan. Find out more here...
Personally, I am just envious of Martin's desk setup.
Smith, who died at age 89 on Sept. 27, starred alongside Goldberg in 'Sister Act' and its 1993 sequel
The convicted con artist opened up to fellow 'DWTS' competitor Tori Spelling about the unrealistic expectations she felt show producers had for her
Meg Ryan Fall is so back.