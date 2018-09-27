Sophie Turner Says Fans Might Be 'Disappointed' by Game of Thrones ' Series Finale

The final season of Game of Thrones will begin in April, which is exciting, but something Sansa Stark herself (Sophie Turner) just said might give fans pause. In a new interview with IGN, Turner admitted that reactions to the show's finale will likely be divisive, although she personally found it to be a suitable ending.

“As an actor it was really satisfying," she explained about filming the finale. "I think for everyone, everyone’s storylines — to be able to act out the way that it all ends. It was really satisfying for us. Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think. I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just, like, heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘end of Game of Thrones.' That was really emotional." However, Turner was effusive in her praise about how Sansa's arc ends, even teasing what to expect when we meet up with her again. "Over the course of the series she’s been completely unaware of what she wants, where she wants to be, who she really is," Turner said, "and at the end of this season, I feel she is the most self-assured character in the show." (Does that at least confirm that Sansa makes it through the whole season unfazed by a White Walker?)

HBO, unsurprisingly, hasn't been as forthcoming with what season 8 will entail for other characters, although we do know a few key tidbits: It's only going to be six episodes long, although those episodes will be longer in length compared with what we've seen in the past. (Think six movies.) Sansa is also going to have to deal with a "new threat," while Cersei Lannister is probably going to die. What, you expected a big, happy ending?

Related Stories:

These Goodbyes From the Game of Thrones Cast Are Harder for Us Than the Red Wedding, TBH

Sophie Turner Isn't Playing Any Games in the First Epic Trailer for Dark Phoenix