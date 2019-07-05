Sophie Turner Shows Off Sparkly Wedding Band While Praising Alex Morgan's Tea-Sipping Celebration

Sophie Turner revealed her sparkly new wedding band in a video praising U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan.

The Game of Thrones star, 23, is on her honeymoon after marrying husband Joe Jonas, 29, in an intimate wedding in France last weekend, but that doesn’t mean she’s not keeping up with the current news.

A fresh-faced Turner, whose hometown is Northampton, U.K., posted a video on her Instagram Story Friday congratulating Morgan on the U.S. Women’s National Team’s semifinal win over England, and especially praised the athlete’s celebration.

In the video, which is mostly about Morgan and the win, Turner revealed her new wedding band, which appears to be diamond encrusted all the way around

The new band sits below her stunning and unique engagement ring, which features a large pear-shaped stone sitting on two other diamond-encrusted bands.

Turner and Jonas got engaged in October 2017 and later got officially married at a chapel in Vegas in May before tying the knot in front of family and friends in Provance, France, on June 29.

The two set off on their honeymoon after the nuptials.

Soccer star Morgan drew some criticism when she pretended to sip a cup of tea after her game-winning goal, but she told the media on Friday that it was an unfair double-standard as male athletes aren’t as criticized for their celebrations.

Morgan also revealed that the celebration was an homage to Turner, who often ends her Instagram Stories by saying “and that’s the tea.”

“Okay, I’m on my honeymoon, I’m not really looking at my phone much but I feel like this deserves a mention,” Turner said on her story Friday. “Unfortunately, the U.K. women’s football team lost at the World Cup, and of course I’m incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team. But I am so honored that we lost to such an incredible team, the U.S. women’s football team.”

She continued, “Alex Morgan, all those haters that are saying [the tea sip] was disrespectful, I’m honored that you thought of me. All those people that are hating on you are probably sitting at home, millennials drinking kombucha. And I’m really f—— proud of you, Alex Morgan, congratulations on your win.”

“And that’s the m——f—— tea,” Turner says before taking a deep sip of her glass of red wine.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Paris days before their wedding | Sophie Turner/Instagram

