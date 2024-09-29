Sophie Turner wants to 'discourage' all parents from putting their kids into showbusiness

Sophie Turner will "discourage" her children from going into showbiz.

The 28-year-old actress - who has Willa, four, and two-year-old Delphine with estranged husband Joe Jonas - was a teenager when she landed the role of Sansa Stark on the HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' but admitted that she doesn't want her children to follow in her footsteps until they can "fully understand" what being famous means.

She told The Sunday Times: "I’d say to any parent if your child wants to get into the industry, wait until their frontal lobe has formed, which is 25. I would highly discourage them from getting into it before they can fully process what that means."

The actress is now starring in the title role of the British drama 'Joan' and revealed her "struggles" with being a single mother as she compared herself to her character, which follows a woman who tries to start a new life with her daughter when her partner goes on the run.

She said: "It’s such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way … but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter. It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them."

Earlier this month, a judge ruled Sophie's marriage to former Disney Channel star Joe, 35, was "irretrievably broken" and agreed to waive the final 20-day waiting period to dissolve the union and declare them both single.

According to PEOPLE, the documents stated: "The marriage between the parties is dissolved and the parties are restored to the status of being single."

The terms of the settlement remain confidential, but he documents state the agreement is "in the best interests of the parties and this family."