'Sorrow' Salmond did not live to see an independent Scotland - Flynn

The SNP's Westminster leader has described his "great personal sorrow" that Alex Salmond "will not live to see an independent Scotland" following his death on Saturday, aged 69.

Stephen Flynn led tributes at Westminster to the former first minister with messages of condolence coming from MPs from across the political spectrum.

Salmond was first elected to the UK parliament in 1987, serving as an MP until 2010, and again from 2015 until he lost his seat two years later.

The former first minister died from a heart attack during a trip to North Macedonia.

Discussions on arrangements to repatriate his body to Scotland are under way.

Chris McEleny, general secretary of the Alba party, flew to North Macedonia following Salmond's death to help with the process.

He told BBC Scotland's Drivetime programme: "I’ve got one last job to do for Alec and that’s to get him home for his family.

"For his family’s sake, friends, we should get him home as quickly as possible. And for all that he’s done for Scotland, I think it’s the least that we can do for him."

McEleny has called on the UK government to grant approval for his body to be flown directly back to Scotland. He added bringing him home on a commercial flight could take a “significant amount of time”.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said they were providing consular support to his family and were in discussions with local authorities and the Scottish government.

During his tribute in the Commons, Stephen Flynn recalled the night that Alex Salmond lost his seat at Westminster during the 2017 general election.

He said: "It is a moment that I will never forget, not because of the nature of his defeat but for what happened next.

"Within just a few moments Alex Salmond took to the podium and gave a speech which despite the despair that all of us in the SNP felt in the room that night, made us feel 10 feet tall."

Flynn described Salmond as "the most talented, formidable and consequential politician of his generation".

"The challenge for all of us now in the nationalist movement is to make sure we put good his legacy and deliver the future that he so badly fought for throughout his distinguished parliamentary career," he added.

An 'indelible mark'

The Speaker of the House of Commons paid tributes to to Salmond earlier, stating he “leaves a deep and lasting legacy behind him”.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “The thoughts of this whole house will be with his family and friends at this difficult time”.

Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray said no MP "was given an easy ride" by Salmond but added he had left an "indelible mark".

"It is impossible to overstate the impact Alex had on Scotland and our politics after half a century of involvement from student activist to first minister," he said.

"Whether you agreed or disagreed with his political objective there is no denying the rigour and commitment he pursued that goal."

Murray added that while the pair disagreed on many things they shared a love for Heart of Midlothian football club.

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland John Lamont said Salmond was "undoubtedly a giant in Scottish and United Kingdom politics" who was "passionate, formidable, impressive and hugely charismatic".

Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland Alistair Carmichael said the "survival of a Scottish white fish industry today" was "as a result in no small part" of Salmond's work during a time when cod stocks in the North Sea fell.

He added the former first minister was "a man whose like we may never see again".

Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts said Salmond was a “friend of Wales” and added it is “difficult to overstate the influence he has had on the nationalist movements not just in Scotland but in Wales too.”

Reform UK’s Richard Tice described Salmond as a “truly great man,” who was “so generous with his words of advice and wisdom”.

First Minister John Swinney has lodged a Motion of Condolence at the Scottish Parliament to mark the passing of the former first minister.

Books of condolence have been opened in the Scottish Parliament's garden lobby and public hall for MSPs and members of the public to leave messages.

The flags at St Andrews House and the Scottish Parliament were lowered as a mark of respect.

Flags will be lowered again on the day of the reading of the Motion of Condolence and again on the day of Mr Salmond’s funeral.

Holyrood is currently in recess until 26 October.