Sorry, But I'm Dying At These Funny Job Tweets From Last Week
Well, it's almost time for work again — but first, here are some funny job tweets that went viral over the past week.
1.
My gun fell out of my pocket while I was checking out at Trader Joe’s and the gay guy cashier just goes “work”
— Margaretsnatchr (@margaretsnatchr) November 11, 2024
2.
I got the job?? 💀 https://t.co/AjQEPHIuyR pic.twitter.com/4DQCsfRq9V
— 6’5 (@planetnomiko) November 12, 2024
3.
Told my coworker I was Ambidextrous this nigga said “that’s wassup bro love who u love” LMFAOOOOO
— Feru ✭ (@ferupity) November 12, 2024
4.
Me at work: https://t.co/immyh4g7It
— Cloud (@OnClaudeN9ne) November 15, 2024
5.
i got lost and locked in a stairwell at the NYC office and all i can think about is this meme while i wait for someone to save me pic.twitter.com/IXk3kQvbhf
— Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) November 13, 2024
6.
my coworker will not stop calling monterey jack “montgomery jack” and i will also never correct him bc montgomery jack is kind of a better name for a cheese
— aʟʏsᴏɴ (@alysonkshave) November 12, 2024
7.
“yeah 4pm friday works great for a meeting” pic.twitter.com/c5UPXZudwr
— sophie (@netcapgirl) November 15, 2024
8.
I just wanted my lunch from Subway 😂 pic.twitter.com/MgIkq15tZT
— Yo Mama’s Boyfriend (@CCMSlimTim) November 13, 2024
9.
Calling in ugly to work tomorrow
— inspector ratchet (@_hood_mona_lisa) November 11, 2024
10.
when the last rejection letter wishes me luck in my future endeavors pic.twitter.com/YzgKr1NtBD
— Hadas Weiss (@weiss_hadas) November 15, 2024
11.
They don’t warn you about the zoomies you get at an office job
— serena shahidi (@glamdemon2004) November 12, 2024
12.
today was my second day working at a call centre. i just sent them my resignation letter.😩 pic.twitter.com/205UXB8sgS
— Tshegofatso (@tshego_oooooo) November 12, 2024
Bravo / Twitter: @tshego_oooooo
13.
Me with your draft: “go easy on yourself, it doesn’t need to be perfect”Me with my draft: pic.twitter.com/4XJEsjZ6AM
— Neil Renic (@NC_Renic) November 12, 2024
NBC / Twitter: @NC_Renic
14.
they’ve just ordered pizza for the office. we’re not getting our bonuses are we pic.twitter.com/hpDg0GHsZI
— Africa (@AfricasThoughts) November 14, 2024
15.
when people tell you to protect your mental health with a break from the news but you work in the news pic.twitter.com/mpcbd21tcM
— Kalyani (kull-yah-nee) Saxena (@kalyani_saxena) November 13, 2024
Walt Disney Pictures / Twitter: @kalyani_saxena
16.
Me logging in for another day of work at the PowerPoint factory pic.twitter.com/vLN1BqJEc0
— Work Retire Die (@WorkRetireDie) November 12, 2024
17.
ever since i was a little girl i knew i wanted to log billable hours
— trash jones (@jzux) November 12, 2024
18.
I’m bringing microwave mashed potatoes to my works Thanksgiving lunch because I dont really like any of my coworkers enough to peel potatoes for them.
— Tony P. (@Tbone7219) November 13, 2024
19.
When you think you’re done with your draft but you keep getting more edits from your supervisor pic.twitter.com/P5XSEGdWi7
— Dr Meming (@Dr_Meming) November 12, 2024
20.
Got elected president of our HOA and then I immediately shut it down
— Billy Club (@BillyFuckinClub) November 12, 2024
21.
currently working at the job i manifested pic.twitter.com/208KiIpymv
— megan (@chismosavirus) November 12, 2024
FKA Twigs / Twitter: @chismosavirus
22.
just requested january 6 off with the note of 'DC trip' to see everyone's reaction
— birds arent real (@dakleiner) November 12, 2024
23.
quitting my job to focus on going outside before it gets dark at 4:30
— katie 𐦍 (@kat1enotfound) November 13, 2024
Have any funny stories from work last week? Share it in the comments.