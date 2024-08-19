Sorry, I'm Still Laughing At The 32 Funniest Tweets From This Week

I recently taught my kiddo how to make my iced coffee bc she loves to be involved- it’s always made so well & the other day something just felt off- this morning she made my coffee & while she was doing the espresso she said “sometimes you need extra energy.. so I do 4 scoops” — ❀ 𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚗𝚎𝚍 𝚠𝚒𝚏𝚎𝚢𝚢 ❀ (@Stonedwifeyy) August 18, 2024

Twitter: @Stonedwifeyy

growing up there was a cody in every elementary school class but as an adult i haven’t met a cody in years. where did they go — campbell g (@rodeoman) August 13, 2024

Twitter: @rodeoman

White people be like hey man I’m Connor — Eli‎۞ 🌍🐫🏝️ (@erallover) August 13, 2024

Twitter: @erallover

He looks like a bearded dragon that is usually allowed to roam around the house but can’t today because relatives with a small child are visiting https://t.co/tQl04XlQHH — Fred Delicious 🍆 (@Fred_Delicious) August 17, 2024

AP Photo/Alex Brandon / Via Twitter: @Fred_Delicious

Carl Court / Getty Images

my therapist: matthew, i need you to understand that kamala harris is not texting you.my texts: pic.twitter.com/ZTK2J2mYaJ — Matt Popovich (@mpopv) August 12, 2024

Twitter: @mpopv

You ever dance so bad that you get criminally investigated https://t.co/06d5qQuiJ2 — Nandre (@Nan_dre_) August 15, 2024

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images / Via Twitter: @Nan_dre_

this is what my setup looks like when I declare myself tomato mayor of the farmers market pic.twitter.com/BFywN7h7Il — Will Watson (@will_watson) August 14, 2024

Twitter: @will_watson

Ever since I was a little girl I knew I wanted to take PTO — Natalie (@jbfan911) August 13, 2024

Twitter: @jbfan911

Twitter: @jiggyjayy2

he’s doing the apple dance https://t.co/MxgV17MOR1 — latke (@latkedelrey) August 13, 2024

Twitter: @latkedelrey

Went to my buddy’s house and he thought this absolute monster was gonna slip by without further inquiry pic.twitter.com/1erZU8Ifrb — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) August 12, 2024

Twitter: @ItsDanSheehan

ill bet sour cream and salsa dont really like eachother on a personal level but when they get in the studio together its undeniable — paddle (@ipaddlearound) August 13, 2024

Twitter: @ipaddlearound

Dats why ppl was randomly throwin up in kindergarten https://t.co/94ebXk2c80 — COOLEE BRAVO 🥑 (@ItalianFiesta) August 17, 2024

Twitter: @ItalianFiesta

never making a typo again smh pic.twitter.com/bQA9rGCnrH — limp brittzkit (@Brittymigs) August 15, 2024

Twitter: @Brittymigs

im crying i ordered a turtle pineapple bun at dim sum and ten mins later the waitress comes out apologizing profusely like "we're so sorry it came out really ugly. do you want it still we'll give it to you for free" YES OF COURSE anyway i love him. he was delicious pic.twitter.com/7hmkteKMX2 — leander! (@heroleanders) August 16, 2024

Twitter: @heroleanders

Twitter: @labeautenoire_3

By the time im through with hinge i will have a fully furnished apartment pic.twitter.com/cnuYSPSf2A — sarah jessica porker (@raginghotsingle) August 16, 2024

Twitter: @raginghotsingle

sneaking therapy tips into conversation with my mom like how u give a dog a pill wrapped in cream cheese — Isabel Steckel (@IsabelSteckel) August 16, 2024

Twitter: @IsabelSteckel

D was probably like “lmao ok” when they named the alphabet the ABCs — chase (@_chase_____) August 16, 2024

Twitter: @_chase_____

i feel like i would’ve crushed it in ancient greece….yayyyy buying olive oil yayyyy walking to the agora yayyyy sleeping with my hot neighbor because both our shithead husbands died at sea yayyyy pouring out wine for a goddess so she doesn’t turn me into a spider — Meg (@megannn_lynne) August 17, 2024

Twitter: @megannn_lynne

told this customer how much his total was and he told me that he can read — violet ^,,^ (@swagjesusfan) August 18, 2024

Twitter: @swagjesusfan

men proposing after 8 years https://t.co/yOS1Fg52ss — a (@aw_273) August 15, 2024

Twitter: @aw_273

I hope they got married https://t.co/oCyOQFblMP — mariana (@pastapilled) August 15, 2024

Twitter: @pastapilled

when a stranger on the train says to you “is this the train to _______” and you say “i hope so” and then you both laugh 👍👍👍👍👍👍 peak life moment — Abi Slade (@abi_slade) August 18, 2024

Twitter: @abi_slade

heal me salt and vinegar chip. if you can hear me salt and vinegar chips i’m asking for a miracle. salt and vinegar chips please save me https://t.co/oUzjkvlvry — ashley liao (lee-ow) (@ashleyjliao) August 18, 2024

Science Alert / jayk7 via Getty Images / Via sciencealert.com

last night there was a party in my apartment and while i was making a sandwich in the kitchen someone i don't know came up to me and said "are you allowed to do that" — Dirk Fuckner 🚯 (@timerube) August 18, 2024

Twitter: @timerube

stop doing computer science we need ROCKSTARS — sulky (@sulky80715248) August 17, 2024

Twitter: @sulky80715248

Me: This is my favorite. I would like to buy this exact same item of clothing againThe Fashion Industry: No. — Matty (@bestestname) August 17, 2024

Twitter: @bestestname

A key technique to finding nice stuff used is to painstakingly research what you want and then look for listings that sound like a caveman wrote them “old speakers” “vacum” “expresso” “tv old need gone” — chris person (@Papapishu) August 17, 2024

Twitter: @Papapishu

me googling the number that called me instead of answering it like an adult pic.twitter.com/xPcs4Rni4x — Jenni (@hashjenni) August 18, 2024

@ASMRTheChew / Via youtube.com

