Sorry, What? You're Probably Tying Your Dressing Gown Wrong

You swan through life considering yourself a competent, basically intelligent human being. And then, it turns out you don’t even know how to tie a bathrobe.

At least, that’s what happened to me when I watched musician Sophie Morelli’s Instagram Reel on the topic.

“You’ve been tying your bathrobe wrong!” the caption of the video read, with Morelli standing in front of the camera in her robe.

“Let me put y’all on something,” she said before showing us the wrong, and then right, way to do it.



Say bye-bye to accidental flashing

Morelli began the video by showing how most of us tie our bathrobes, pulling both ends of the garment’s belt together at the front of the robe before creating a simple knot.

“And then you go like that ―” the creator said, pulling slightly on the sides of the robe, which subsequently opened ― “and boom ― titties out.”

She then showed another, less flesh-revealing, method.

Holding the belt of the bathrobe, Morelli said, “what you’re gonna do is take it out from one side,” by removing the tie from one of the pair of loops that holds it in place.

Then, she recommends pulling the loose, unsupported half of the tie back over the opposite side of the belt ― like you’re folding it in half. Then, pull the exposed end to the loop it originally came from, but over your front rather than your back.

You should, at this point, be left with a waist tie that’s sitting in both loops, but which only covers the front half of your dressing gown.

Then, bring the loose ends around your back and to the front again ― basically, you’re tying your dressing gown like normal, but because it started back-to-front, you’re providing an extra layer of security.

“Done,” says Morelli, yanking either side of her dressing gown to prove it doesn’t split apart under pressure. “No more flashing. You’re welcome.”

