SOS Bus more secure after it gets charity status

The SOS Bus has been supporting clubbers in Norwich for 23 years [Andy Trigg/BBC]

A mobile medical bus offering support to people on a night out has gained independent charity status after concerns over funding which was cut recently.

SOS Bus Norwich has been a fixture of the city's streets at weekends, and will be entirely managed by volunteers.

In March, it was announced the NHS would withdraw its funding for the bus to support a new service run by St John Ambulance (SJA) instead.

The SOS Bus covers every Friday and Saturday night, whereas SJA provision was only expected to cover 37 shifts per year.

The bus is staffed by volunteers and paid medics [SOS Bus]

The bus is staffed by volunteers and paid medics [SOS BUS]

Local NHS commissioners said previously they had "sought to deliver a like-for-like quality service" after Voluntary Norfolk, which runs the SOS Bus, had asked for money to continue operating it.

Voluntary Norfolk said: "Now, the charity's most pressing strategy action is to build financial sustainability, to secure the future of the service and then grow its coverage to help as many people as it can."

Since 2001, the SOS Bus has provided a safe space for people on Prince of Wales Road following the deaths of two people in the River Wensum.

The service currently has 38 volunteers and was seeking more to work a rota of shifts.

There are three core volunteer roles on shift including a shift coordinator, three support staff and a support vehicle driver alongside a contracted paramedic, emergency first responder and security guard.

Since April, some 840 people were supported by the bus, often being brought there by the police.

Belinda Buxton, operational manager, said: “As we start our journey as an entirely volunteer-led charity, the SOS Bus will continue to be a crucial part of Norwich’s night-time safety.

"This service is more important than ever, and we’re excited to ensure it remains a lifeline for those in need for years to come.”

Belinda Buxton said the SOS Bus prevented 180 ambulance call-outs last year [Andy Trigg/BBC]

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

More on this story

Related Internet Links