De Soto prepares for major growth as a Panasonic plant opening nears
De Soto prepares for major growth as a Panasonic plant opening nears
De Soto prepares for major growth as a Panasonic plant opening nears
"I was screaming at the TV," one viewer wrote on Instagram
For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani
The Euphoria actress whisked us away from the British drizzle via swimwear snap - see more
Bill Hagerty claimed the billionaire's social media takes led to his office being "inundated with calls."
President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…
The comedian, 53, was briefly married to actress Drew Barrymore in the early aughts
Donald Trump made clear on Sunday: Elon Musk may be the world’s richest man, but he’s never going to be its most powerful politician. “No, he’s not gonna be president, that I can tell you,” the president-elect told a crowd in Arizona. “And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country.” Trump added an explicit “ha ha ha” after his comment and raised his arms, which elicited applause from the conservative crowd at TPUSA’s AmericaFest conference.
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. President-elect Donald Trump apparently wants to make another play to take control of Greenland—an autonomous region of Denmark that by all accounts isn’t for sale—even after a disastrous attempt during his first term created a diplomatic firestorm.
For several years, the final “Saturday Night Live” episode of the year includes a segment of “Weekend Update” in which co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che write jokes that the other must read for the first time on the air. For Jost, this typically has meant Che forces him to say a litany of jokes …
Every time we look over at the Detroit Lions' high-octane offense, coordinator Ben Johnson is seemingly pulling a rabbit out of his hat. It's no wonder Johnson is considered the top head coaching candidate for this upcoming NFL hiring
Woods and his 15-year-old son have teamed up for the tournament since 2020
Elizabeth Hurley wowed fans as she posed in a leather mini-dress with a plunging neckline.
"I found one from the 1980s in a discount store. I don't need WiFi, and it works great."
President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is facing an uncertain future after a pivotal setback this week, when she lost her race to lead Democrats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. The 74-year-old Rep. Gerry Connolly’s (D-Va.) victory sparked new anger in liberals pushing for a generational change in leadership, and some are wondering how Ocasio-Cortez…
A lawyer for Baldoni, who directed the film, said the allegations are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt"
Prince Beatrice has confirmed her change of plans when it comes to the Christmas season with Prince Andrew's daughter deciding to stay in the United Kingdom
The "Only Murders in the Building" star didn't hold back as he made jabs at the president-elect's allies.
"What's the point of being loyal to this airline anymore, truly," the disgruntled passenger wrote on Reddit
Blake Lively said her "It Ends with Us" costar Justin Baldoni tried to damage her reputation in a new legal complaint, which named other celebrities.