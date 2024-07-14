Sound and light show to commemorate Minster blaze

A special light and sound display will take place at York Minster as part of events to mark the 40th anniversary of the devastating fire which destroyed part of the cathedral.

The installation, which is due to run in October, was inspired by the 1984 blaze which destroyed the roof of the cathedral's south transept.

Officials said the show, called Phoenix, would see lightning strike the building, lead pour down from the roof and the Rose Window crack, before a clean-up operation begins.

Neil Sanderson, director of the York Minster Fund, described the projection as "an inspiring story of both disaster and rebuilding".

The light show is the brainchild of artists Ross Ashton and Karen Monid.

A Minster spokesperson said it had been created to "bring the cathedral’s unique architecture and history to life".

Ashton and Monid also created Northern Lights in 2019 and Platinum and Light in 2022, two installations which attracted tens of thousands of people to the cathedral.

£2.25m of damage was caused by the fire in July 1984 [BBC]

Mr Sanderson said: "I remember seeing the fire on the news 40 years ago and being shocked by those images of the flames in the darkness."

He said the money raised by the show was "absolutely vital to ensure work to "restore and protect this magnificent building continues".

"Everyone who buys a ticket becomes part of the long history of this place, helping us to preserve it for future generations to enjoy," he added.

The new illumination is set to run from 19 October to 2 November.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

More stories like this

Related internet links