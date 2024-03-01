Sound Off for March 2, 2024

Election 2024

President Biden or his surrogate will probably win in 2024 because of the hatred of Donald Trump’s personality. Trump’s policies were working very well for all Americans, unless you are on the government dole. Student loan forgiveness? Great for the students still paying off loans. Unfortunately, I’m buying equipment for my trade, so no help. Great for illegal immigrants not being vetted and receiving our taxpayer benefits. Restrictions on fossil fuel developments will cost every citizen more for all goods. Be smart, be objective and most of all be for the positive future of our country.

Why?

How can people be voting for Donald Trump? Why in the world do they think that he is sane enough to have control over our country? All he causes me is stress over his crazy antics. I can’t even listen to him anymore. He’s not their savior. He could care less about them.

More Trump

I can’t wait for President Trump to be elected again and see the mentals kicking, crying, and screaming again. Oh what a delight.

Guess Communism is OK now

All this talk about Socialism, while many have embraced Vladimir Putin, who is a Communist. The Russian government controls their economy. We are capitalist with some social programs, like Social Security and Medicare. What is it exactly we are supposed to like Putin for?

Cash grab

So, relatives of those who suffered a road collapse are suing the state. They say the state should have known in advance the road would cave in? If this is serious, then I’m suing all car manufacturers because they know cars will crash and harm someone I might know. Or wanted to know. Or could have known. A lawyer, trolling for his 40% cut of a frivolous lawsuit settlement, must be lurking around somewhere in the background. I mean, a major hurricane and torrential sustained rains washed out a road? Who knew that was possible? It’s only happened since forever. Now, why are you driving in that mess so fast you didn’t see the road was no longer there?

Story continues

Reverse this ruling

Alabama’s Supreme Court Justice, Tom Parker, used a verse from Genesis in the Bible as a guideline for ruling that frozen embryos are people. This ruling is 100% bogus, according to our Constitution, under the separation of Church and State clause. This ruling should be reversed immediately.

Socialism

Socialism is public schools educating your children, firefighters saving your home, police officers preventing crime and arresting criminals. Capitalism is insurance companies you have paid for years denying or devaluing your claim and your bank charging $40.00 for a bounced check.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com