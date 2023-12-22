Source: Former COC, MLSE exec Alyson Walker named Canada Soccer's general secretary

Alyson Walker, whose resume includes stints with Bell Media, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, has been named general secretary of Canada Soccer, according to a source.

Walker becomes the first woman to hold down the top staff position at the governing body of Canadian soccer.

The source was granted anonymity because the announcement had not been made yet.

Canada Soccer says more than 200 candidates were identified throughout the four-month search process conducted by Korn Ferry.

Former national team captain Jason deVos, who previously was Canada Soccer's director of development, has held down the general secretary job on an interim basis since Earl Cochrane stepped down in late April.

