Source: Sacramento Kings unwilling to include Keegan Murray in trade talks as rumors swirl

Kings forward Keegan Murray’s name has come up as a likely target in trade talks with rival executives, but general manager Monte McNair is drawing a line in the sand.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee on Saturday the Kings see Murray as a foundational piece and they are unwilling to include him in trade talks. McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox are exploring opportunities to upgrade their roster ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, but Murray is not part of those discussions.

The Kings are hoping to build on last season’s success after going 48-34 to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history. They have been linked to the likes of Toronto Raptors forwards OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the Raptors would seek Murray in talks for Anunoby or Siakam, but the Kings feel Murray is part of their core along with the All-NBA duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Murray, 23, is a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward who came out of Iowa as the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He is averaging 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals this season. Murray’s shooting percentages have fallen, but he is emerging as one of the team’s most versatile and effective defenders.

Murray was an All-Rookie First Team selection last season after averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range. He broke an NBA rookie record with 206 3-point goals, surpassing the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry.

Murray is shooting 30.4% from 3-point range this season, but the organization is confident his efficiency will return over time as he settles into his new role as a wing defender.