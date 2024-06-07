Source Water Protection Plan received, Essex has completed Official Plan Conformity Exercise

Council for the Town of Essex received a report from Katie Stammler, Water Quality Scientist/Source Water Protection Project Manager for the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA), regarding the Source Water Protection Plan and annual report.

Since 2017, every year on May 1, ERCA releases the annual report.

The Source Protection Committee reviews the information provided.Since 2022, the Committee decided to provide a low-scoring grade of limited progress, as six municipalities in the region have not completed the Official Plan Conformity Exercise with the Source Protection Plan.

The Town of Essex has completed that exercise.

Following the contaminated Walkerton well tragedy, the Clean Water Act came into place in 2006, Stammler explained. As a result of an inquiry into the matter, 121 recommendations were made. The Clean Water Act is one piece of what is known as a multi-barrier approach.

“Our job is to protect the sources of drinking water at the intake, making sure the activities happening on the ground are not causing significant drinking water threats,” Stammler told Council.

There are seven intakes in the Essex region, two from Lake St. Clair, two from the Detroit River, and three from Lake Erie.

“Because of the location of our drinking water intake – they are far away from shore and deep in the water – we don’t have as many activities on the landscape within the region itself that are significant drinking water threats. What we do have – and what the Town of Essex is part of – is the vulnerable area called the Events-Based-Area, where the handling and storage of large volumes of liquid fuel is a significant drinking water threat.”

Essex has delegated authority for Risk Management Plans to ERCA.

She added harmful algal blooms are also a significant drinking water issue.

The Committee is completing a full review of the Source Water Protection Plan, Stammler added. That will look to amend policies and some technical work. When completed, that will be submitted to the Ministry for review. Public consultations will take place before the end of the year.

