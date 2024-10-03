Sources: Barricaded Suspect in Custody

Latest Stories
- CBC
Father demands answers after video of public attack on B.C. teen
WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of an attack.A violent attack on a teenage girl that was caught on video by multiple people in Kelowna, B.C., has prompted her father to come forward, demanding answers and justice.Kelowna RCMP say the attack happened on Friday night, and that the video has been circulating "widely" online in the southern Interior community, around 270 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Okanagan.RCMP say the attack happened in the area of Boyce-Gyro Beach Pa
- People
Man Shot Dead in Front of Tourists at Mexico Beach Resort by Gunmen Who Fled on Jet Skis: Reports
The incident reportedly prompted visitors to seek shelter at a nearby hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 2
- People
Kentucky Sheriff Is Accused of Killing Judge After Calling Daughter on Victim's Phone, Which Had Number Stored: Police
Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of District Judge Kevin Mullins
- People
14-Year-Old Allegedly Used Walker and Belt to Kill Her Grandmother, Rationalized That Victim ‘Was Already Dying’: Police
Yevheniia Koval, 79, was found unresponsive with "multiple bruises" in May, leading to the arrest of her teenage granddaughter, Sofia Koval
- People
Missing Mom's Skeletal Remains Found in Wooded Area Over 5 Months After She Vanished
Emily Strite's have been discovered after she was reported missing in April, officials said
- USA TODAY
Parents turn in children after police release photos from flash mob robberies, LAPD says
Parents have turned their children in following flash mob robberies at several stores in the Los Angeles area, the LAPD says.
- The Canadian Press
Parole rescinded for former LA police detective convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend’s wife in 1986
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A chance for parole was rescinded Wednesday for a former Los Angeles police detective serving a sentence of 27 years to life in the cold-case killing of her ex-boyfriend’s wife in 1986.
- The Canadian Press
Ex-Houston officer rushed away in an ambulance during sentencing at double-murder trial
HOUSTON (AP) — The sentencing of a former Houston police officer convicted of murder in the deaths of a couple during a 2019 drug raid was put on hold Thursday after he suffered a medical emergency in the courtroom.
- People
Husband, Roommates Arrested as Body of Missing Jessica Barnes Found Weeks After Mom Received Unsettling Texts
Jessica Barnes' husband Brandon Barnes has been charged with murder in connection with her death
- BBC
Woman raped and killed on bench in Southall - court
A homeless man is on trial accused of the rape and manslaughter of Natalie Shotter.
- The Canadian Press
Three of five aggressors arrested after violent B.C. youth swarming: police
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police say they have identified five attackers in a violent youth swarming captured on video Friday in Kelowna, B.C.
- CBC
Fisheries officers seize $100K worth of lobster from southwest N.S. facility
Federal fisheries officers have seized more than 5,900 kilograms of lobster as well as documents and electronic records during the search of a facility in Shelburne County, N.S.One person has been arrested and is being investigated for potential charges under the Fisheries Act in connection with maintaining a lobster pound without the required licence, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Social media posts from the federal department said officers obtained a search warrant for t
- PA Media: UK News
Paedophile child killer Dominic McKilligan refused release by Parole Board
Convicted sex offender Dominic McKilligan killed schoolboy Wesley Neailey in Newcastle in 1998.
- BBC
Infamous killer makes bid to be freed from prison
Jeffrey Gafoor murdered Lynette White in 1988, but was not jailed until 2003.
- People
'Mother to the Neighborhood' Postal Worker Was Killed on Mail Route in July. Police Just Arrested a 15-Year-Old
The teenager, whose name was not released by authorities, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July death of 48-year-old Octavia Redmond
- The Canadian Press
Grandparents found hugging each other after fallen tree killed them in their South Carolina home
As Hurricane Helene roared outside, the wind howling and branches snapping, John Savage went to his grandparents' bedroom to make sure they were OK.
- CBC
Moncton jury hears about guns, drugs and cash found in teen's home
An RCMP officer has testified about the firearms, drugs and thousands in cash police seized from the home of Joedin Leger after his 2022 death in Moncton. Cross-examination of RCMP Const. Julie Wood, who was the police exhibits officer for the investigation of the 18-year-old's death, continued Wednesday. The testimony came on the seventh day of the jury trial of Riley Phillips, 20, who faces a charge of second-degree murder. It's alleged he killed Leger on April 25, 2022.The Crown alleges Leger
- CBC
Calgary police destroy underground encampment south of Stampede grounds
Calgary first responders have destroyed a tunnel and encampment south of the Stampede grounds citing health and safety risks, police said Thursday."This was an incredibly elaborate underground structure that was highly dangerous, not only for those inhabiting it, but for the surrounding community," said Sgt. Kristian Thorpe of the community engagement response team."Camping on public land is against the city's bylaws. However, when approaching sites where individuals are experiencing homelessnes
- The Canadian Press
Lawsuit filed over road rage shooting by off-duty NYPD officer that left victim a quadriplegic
NEW YORK (AP) — The family of a man who was left permanently disabled after he was shot in the head during a road rage encounter in New Jersey, allegedly by an off-duty New York City police officer, has filed a lawsuit against the city and police department arguing that the officer was an alcoholic and a “ticking time bomb” who should not have been carrying a department-issued gun.
- CBC
Hundreds of charges laid during Project Safe Semester in Waterloo
More than 500 charges were issued during the annual Project Safe Semester campaign by Waterloo regional police.The campaign ran from Aug. 29 to Sept. 29 and focuses on the university district in Waterloo. The Waterloo Regional Police Service says the aim of the campaign "is to promote the safety and wellbeing of university and college students."Police laid out the number of charges from each week:Week One: 47 charges.Week Two: 105 charges.Week Three: 191 charges.Week Four: 124 charges.Week Five: