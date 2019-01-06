South Africa captain du Plessis banned 1 test for over rate

South Africa's Faf du Plessis gestures to a teammate during day two of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Pakistan at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been banned from the final test against Pakistan because of a slow over rate by his team in the second match in Cape Town.

It was South Africa's second minor over rate offense of the series, leading to the one-match ban for du Plessis. Du Plessis and his team were fined after the opening game in Centurion.

South Africa hasn't yet named a replacement captain for the test in Johannesburg starting Friday, which is a dead rubber after the Proteas took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

South Africa played four fast bowlers and no spinners in Cape Town, leading to the over rate difficulties. South Africa won convincingly, after bowling Pakistan out twice in three days, to clinch the series. Du Plessis also made a century.

South Africa said it accepted the ICC's decision but "did feel there could be a bit of flexibility" given the four fast bowlers.

___

More AP Cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports