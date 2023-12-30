South Africa takes Israel to international court for 'genocidal' acts in Gaza

South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice to investigate Israel for what it called "genocidal" acts in Gaza. The Israeli government rejected the case as "baseless".

South Africa asked the UN court, which judges disputes between states, to examine whether Israel had violated the 1948 Genocide Convention in its latest conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

In an application filed on Friday, South Africa alleged that "Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza".

It also claimed that Israel was acting with the specific intent "to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group".

Israel's foreign ministry called on the court to dismiss the claims, which it said had no basis in fact or law.

"Israel rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa in its application to the International Court of Justice," spokesperson Lior Haiat wrote on social media, insisting that its military offensive in the Gaza Strip was directed only against Hamas and its supporters.

Echoes of Apartheid

Its parliament last month voted in favour of closing down the Israeli embassy in Pretoria and suspending diplomatic relations.

All South African diplomats have left Israeli, while Israel in turn has recalled its ambassador in South Africa.



