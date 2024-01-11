South African DJ Black Coffee injured during flight to Argentina

Black Coffee has won multiple accolades for his music including a Grammy in 2022

Grammy award-winning South African DJ and record producer Black Coffee is receiving treatment for injuries sustained during a flight, reportedly because of air turbulence.

He was en route to a club performance in the Argentinian resort city of Mar Del Plata when the incident happened.

Local media are reporting that the DJ was admitted to hospital.

Black Coffee's management team called the incident "severe" adding that it had "left him with some injuries".

Mute, the club where the DJ was set to perform, said he "suffered severe blows to his body", in a statement quoted by local media.

Black Coffee's plane, which was travelling on Sunday from the Brazilian city of Florianopolis, was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in Uruguay's capital, Montevideo.

His team said on X on Wednesday that "despite the challenges presented, Black Coffee is optimistic and recovering well".

Thousands of South Africans have expressed concerns over the incident but are rallying behind the artist on social media.

"I wish you a speedy recovery Black Coffee. You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world," Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said on X.

The 47-year-old artist, whose real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, is one of Africa's most successful entertainers.

Some of his greatest accolades include winning a Grammy in the dance/electronic album category in 2022 and selling out New York's famous Madison Square Garden venue last October.