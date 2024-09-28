South African police probe mass shooting in Eastern Cape region

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African police said on Saturday that they had launched an investigation into the mass shooting of 17 people in a rural village in Eastern Cape province.

South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, with about 20,000 murders recorded every year out of a population of over 60 million.

Police said in a statement that the shootings occurred in two separate homes in the village of Lusikisiki and that in total, 15 women and two men had been killed.

"In one house 13 people were killed, which included 12 women and one man. In another homestead, four people were also killed," the South African Police Service said.

No motive has been given but police say they have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; editing by Mark Heinrich)