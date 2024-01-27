South African president hails ruling against Israel as step toward justice

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the World Court ruling on Friday imposing emergency measures against Israel over the war in Gaza as a step towards justice and said he expected Israel to abide by it.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent its troops from committing genocide, punish acts of incitement and take steps to improve the humanitarian situation as it wages war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The court stopped short of demanding a ceasefire and has not yet ruled on the core of the case brought by South Africa - whether genocide has occurred in Gaza.

That ruling could take years.

"We, as South Africans, will not be passive bystanders and watch the crimes that were visited upon us being perpetrated elsewhere," South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation, referring to abuses committed against Black South Africans under the apartheid system.

"We expect Israel as a self-proclaimed democracy and a state that respects the rule of law to abide by the measures."

Israel has called South Africa's allegations of genocide false and "grossly distorted".

