South African Rhodes scholar behind Oriel College’s removal of contentious Duke of Beaufort painting

Henry Somerset, Duke of Beaufort; Oriel College, University of Oxford;

A Rhodes scholar urged his Oxford college to remove a portrait of an 18th-century duke because he felt it was “racist and dehumanising,” The Telegraph can reveal.

The painting of Henry Somerset, the 5th Duke of Beaufort, was recently removed from Oxford’s Oriel College and sent on loan to Badminton House, the ancestral home where the 12th Duke currently resides.

In the portrait by Andrea Soldi, the Duke, a direct descendant of King Henry IV and Oriel graduate, wears plush ermine robes, a powdered wig, stockings, and breeches, while a black boy wearing a metal collar in the background holds his coronet.

A college source said last month that the painting had been moved “in case it offended a student.”

The Telegraph can reveal that its removal was the culmination of a five-year campaign started by a South African Rhodes scholar.

Alexander von Klemperer, the Rhodes scholar behind Oriel College's removal of Duke of Beaufort

Alexander von Klemperer, who in 2018 was a PhD student in Neuroscience at Oriel, submitted a paper to the college picture Committee that November and said he was “personally troubled” by the portrait, as well as another portrait of Charles Augustus Murray, a British diplomat who worked in Persia, which also features a black person in the background.

“Whilst both images are products of their time, they are also racist depictions of people of colour as subservient and to some extent dehumanised,” he said. “The way in which portraits and people are represented in a space can deeply alter how comfortable or welcoming that space is to people.

“This is particularly true in this instance, where the legacy of colonialism and slavery can further lead to feelings of alienation by people of colour or of African descent.”

The identity of the black individuals in the paintings remains unknown. Some suggest they never existed and are a form of allegory or artistic flair on the part of the painters, while critics say they are servants and slaves to white male masters.

The painting of Henry Somerset, Duke of Beaufort by Andrea Soldi was removed from the senior common room at Oriel College

Dr von Klemperer, who was a Rhodes Scholar from South Africa and has now left Oxford, was campaigning for the portraits to be removed by the college, stating: “The College has an imperative to remove these portraits from the senior common room. I would also argue that this should be the first action the college takes on this matter.”

Story continues

Oriel was the epicentre of the 2020 Rhodes Must Fall protests which led to several months of debate over whether the statue of Cecil Rhodes, the mining magnate and imperialist who was the college’s most generous benefactor and provider of scholarships to this day, should be removed.

The college has said that the portrait is on a temporary loan to Badminton House for safekeeping because of renovations to the Senior Library. The college says “the intention” is that it will return to its position. However, no timeline for the return of the portrait or the renovations was provided.

The Telegraph has learnt that the wall on which the painting originally hung was repainted and other portraits have now been placed on the wall, including one of Queen Anne. The Beaufort piece remains almost 80 miles away in Gloucestershire.

Unlikely return

Some academics are doubtful the portrait will ever make a return journey back to Oriel, with one telling The Telegraph: “It is all linked to the Rhodes saga. I think it is true that it has been moved as part of the renovation but whether it comes back is a different matter. This is the latest chapter in the Rhodes business at Oriel.” Another source said that the college “is an absolute microcosm of everything that’s wrong with Oxford”.

“I don’t think it was ever about the painting. I think it was about who had the ascendancy at Oriel,” they told The Telegraph.

“It’s at the cost of actually forming young minds properly. “These are pawns in a wider battle at Oriel and it is at the cost of a proper liberal interrogative education, in which some subjects are simply not allowed to be discussed.”

The Oriel Provost, Lord Mendoza, has been in place since 2018 and took up the post after the meeting where the Beaufort portrait was discussed. He was ultimately responsible for the decision to keep the statue of Rhodes in place. Lord Mendoza was appointed as Chair of Historic England in 2023, an institution tasked with maintaining national heritage.

Statue of Cecil Rhodes outside Oriel College Oxford - Oriel College Oxford/Julian Simmonds

Oriel did not comment when asked if any other paintings had been removed. It did not comment on the previous attempts to remove the portrait from the college’s walls.

A spokesperson did not elaborate on an earlier statement, which said: “Due to our extensive renovation of our Senior Library where the Duke of Beaufort’s painting is normally hung, we have loaned the painting to Badminton House for safekeeping. “Yes, the intention is that the painting will return to the Senior Library.”

Dr von Klemperer was approached for comment. The Badminton Estate was approached for comment.