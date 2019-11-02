South Africans celebrate World Cup victory in Johannesburg

SHOWS: JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA (NOVEMBER 2, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

STORY: South Africans celebrated in Johannesburg's Nelson Mandela Square on Saturday (November 2) as they watched their team beat England 32-12 to win the Rugby World Cup.

The supporters went wild at the final whistle after watching South Africa dominate England to claim their third Rugby World Cup crown.

Superb game management, set piece dominance, brutal defence and almost flawless place-kicking looked like being enough to see off an England side that had dismantled the double defending champion All Blacks in the semi-finals last week.

The Springboks became the first team to lose a pool match at a World Cup and go on to win it, having lost to the All Blacks in their tournament opener at the same Yokohama International Stadium.

