A year after their plane touches down in Canada, refugees are required to start repaying their travel loans. But it can be a challenge for larger families. Many are struggling to find meaningful work, cover rising costs, learn a new language and find their place in a new country.Samiullah Ashna arrived in Calgary with his wife and five children two years ago, fleeing violence and persecution in Afghanistan. It was a life-altering journey that took the 40-year-old father, his wife and their young