South Africans vote in most competitive election since end of apartheid
South Africans head to the polls today in the most competitive election since the end of apartheid, with polls suggesting the ruling party could lose its majority.
NEW YORK — Justice Juan Merchan scolded Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche for improperly invoking the threat of prison time facing the former president toward the end of the defense’s summation at the historic hush money trial. “It’s simply not allowed. Period,” the judge boomed, saying Blanche should have known better as a former prosecutor and longtime defense attorney. “It’s hard for me to ...
Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty ImagesAfter five weeks of combing through phone logs, contracts, invoices, checks, tweets, and text messages about Donald Trump and his band of women-silencing henchmen, Manhattan prosecutors on Tuesday finally did what jurors have been waiting for: They told a story.It was a tale of deception and intrigue, as assistant district attorney Joshua Steinglass spent hours describing exactly how his team thinks the former American president hid sexual affairs before the 2016 el
MEGA/GC ImagesDonald Trump was flanked by three of his children as he showed up for closing arguments in his hush-money trial Tuesday—but both Ivanka and Melania were noticeably absent as closing arguments got underway.“Where’s Melania?” a reporter yelled at the former president as he headed into the court.Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. had previously shown their faces in court for their father—Eric most frequently of all—but Tiffany Trump’s presence on Tuesday appeared to underscore the s
It's all about the ego, said New York University history Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat.
"How dare you tweet this, THIS weekend," former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger fired back at Donald Trump's son.
Justin Lane/Pool via ReutersFormer President Donald Trump fired off a series of furious social media posts the night before–and in the days leading up to–the final crucial stretch of the former president’s hush-money trial in New York.Both prosecutors and Trump’s defense lawyers on Tuesday will begin their week by addressing the jury in closing arguments. It is unknown how long the process will take but is expected to last all day, according to the Associated Press. Once closing arguments are co
"I'm a veteran who views Trump as a traitor to his oath of office." —Michigan Voter
MSNBC's Jen Psaki agreed with Glenn Kirschner, saying it was "such a strange" part of the proceedings.
Not all conservatives love Trump, but we also can't vote Biden. A guilty verdict in this trial will force Republicans to decide what we believe in.
The former president's own warning came back to bite him.
Poland's defense ministry called the "east shield" the largest operation to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO since the end of World War II.
The former president gets a blast from his own past in a new supercut video.
Kelly CamineroMichael M. Santiago / GettyRep. Bob Good (R-VA) has been a vocal member of the bootlicking brigade who have made pilgrimages to Donald Trump’s hush-money trial in Manhattan as a demonstration of their loyalty. But it still wasn’t enough to secure an endorsement from his dear leader, who instead endorsed Good’s opponent ahead of a June 18 primary in Virginia’s 5th congressional district.Trump called Good, a two-term incumbent and the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, “BAD FOR VIRGI
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was eliminated from contention for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination during the party’s convention Sunday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday showed up outside former President Donald Trump's New York City criminal hush money trial with actor Robert De Niro and a pair of former police officers in an effort to refocus the presidential race on the former president’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Sarah Matthews, an ex-spokesperson for former President Trump, criticized former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for choosing to “bend the knee” and vote for her former boss. “She was building momentum, and she really could have been, maybe in a post-Trump Republican Party, been the leader, but instead, she chooses to bend the knee, kiss…
Former President Trump marked Memorial Day with attacks on the judges overseeing civil and criminal trials against him and calling his political opponents “human scum.” After a Truth Social post somberly remembering the fallen early Monday, Trump blasted President Biden and the judges in a lengthy statement. “Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human…
The jury in Mr Trump's hush-money case will soon begin deliberations. So what could happen next?
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africans will vote Wednesday to decide whether their country will take its most significant political step since the moment 30 years ago when it brought down apartheid and achieved democracy. This national election will not be as momentous as the one South Africa held in 1994 — few have been. Then, Nelson Mandela led the African National Congress party to victory as Black South Africans who were the majority were allowed to vote for the first time. It officia
Russia began its Kharkiv offensive prematurely and with an understrength force to try to make progress before US aid arrived in Ukraine, per the ISW.