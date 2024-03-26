Advertisement

South Africa's election court rejects ANC bid to de-register Zuma's MK party

Jenny Hill - BBC News, Johannesburg
Former South African president Jacob Zuma speaks during his visit to the Shekainah Healing Ministries in Philippi, where he campaigns for a new party, uMkhonto We Sizwe, for the upcoming election, in Cape Town, South Africa, March 10, 2024
Former President Jacob Zuma is now backing the MK party and has been suspended by the ANC

South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) has failed in a legal bid to stop a newly formed party, backed by ex-President Jacob Zuma, from running in May's general election.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party takes its name from the now-disbanded armed wing of the ANC.

It is thought that Mr Zuma's backing of the MK could affect the ANC's support.

The electoral court rejected the ANC's argument that the party had not met the official registration criteria.

The ANC has also instigated separate legal proceedings against the MK party, accusing it of copyright infringement.

Some opinion polls are predicting that the ANC 's vote share could fall below 50% for the first time in the 29 May election.

Mr Zuma appears to be drawing some support away from the party that has governed the country since 1994, especially in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

