South Africa's election court rejects ANC bid to de-register Zuma's MK party

Former President Jacob Zuma is now backing the MK party and has been suspended by the ANC

South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) has failed in a legal bid to stop a newly formed party, backed by ex-President Jacob Zuma, from running in May's general election.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party takes its name from the now-disbanded armed wing of the ANC.

It is thought that Mr Zuma's backing of the MK could affect the ANC's support.

The electoral court rejected the ANC's argument that the party had not met the official registration criteria.

The ANC has also instigated separate legal proceedings against the MK party, accusing it of copyright infringement.

Some opinion polls are predicting that the ANC 's vote share could fall below 50% for the first time in the 29 May election.

Mr Zuma appears to be drawing some support away from the party that has governed the country since 1994, especially in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

You may also be interested in: