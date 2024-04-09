South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma wins court bid to run in general election

A South African court on Tuesday allowed former president Jacob Zuma to run in May's general elections, overturning a decision by electoral authorities barring him over a previous conviction.



The electoral court ruled in favour of Zuma, 81, who is fronting uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a new opposition party that has become a dark horse in the election race.

"The decision of the Electoral Commission... is set aside," the court wrote in its ruling seen by AFP.

It did not provide an explanation of how the verdict was reached.

South Africa is to hold general elections on May 29 in what is expected to be the most competitive vote since the advent of democracy in 1994.

Zuma's ability to stand for office could prove a key factor.

Banking on his popularity, MK is expected to cut well into the vote share of the already embattled ruling African National Congress (ANC) – the ex-president's former political home.

This could precipitate the ANC towards its worst result in three decades, seeing it drop below 50 percent of the vote.

Short of a parliamentary majority, it would be forced to seek coalition partners to remain in power.

Successful appeal

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail in June 2021 after refusing to testify to a panel probing financial corruption and cronyism under his presidency.

