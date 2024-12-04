South Africa's G20 presidency set to boost the continent's role on the world stage

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at a press conference concerning South Africa's presidency of the G20 on 3 December 2024 in Cape Town.

South Africa says it will use its presidency of the G20 – the first by an African nation – to put the priorities of the African continent onto the agenda of the powerful global economic forum.

Speaking on Tuesday from Cape Town, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the presidency of the G20 is a "great moment for our continent" as well as for developing countries known collectively as the Global South,

"We will use this moment to bring development priorities of the African continent and more broadly, the Global South, more firmly onto the agenda of the G20," he added.

South Africa took over the rotating presidency of the grouping of the world's largest economies on 1 December and will host its summit in November 2025 before handing over to the United States.

Ramaphosa has said he wants the presidency "to have African flavour in substance, in issues that will be tackled, development issues" and to put forward the continent's perspectives.

The G20's members – 19 sovereign nations and two regional groupings, the African Union and European Union – account for 85 percent of global GDP and three-quarters of global trade.

Until the AU was admitted in 2023, South Africa was the "lone African voice for the longest time", Ramaphosa said.

