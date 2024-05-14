South Belfast: Homes evacuated in suspected carbon monoxide incident

The scene at Fane Street during the incident [BBC]

More than 40 flats in south Belfast were evacuated on Wednesday night due to what is understood to have been a carbon monoxide incident.

The police assisted the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service with the evacuation in Fane Street in the Village area.

The incident began at about 19:00 BST, with the public urged to avoid the area and motorists warned of delays.

By 22:30 BST carbon monoxide readings were normal, BBC News NI understands.