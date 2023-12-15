South Bruce CLC hosts Q&A with Finland DGR tour participants

TEESWATER – South Bruce Deputy Clerk Vivian Kennedy moderated a discussion with attendees of this year’s tour of the Onkalo Deep Geological Repository (DGR) in Finland, who answered submitted questions from community members during the Dec. 7 online Community Liaison Committee (CLC) meeting.

Questions were submitted anonymously, according to CLC Project Coordinator Denny Scott.

“We didn’t ask for identification. We didn’t want anyone to feel like they were going to be identified. Maybe then they may act a little different and feel comfortable asking questions,” said Scott.

The first question asked attendees to illustrate the differences between agriculture at the Finland DGR and South Bruce.

Coun. Mark Ireland came prepared with a video he had taken from the bus window showing several wide-open fields of crops, mainly growing cereals and canola.

“We did see some excellent, excellent farmland,” he said.

Ireland shared his observations, comparing some of the terrain and climate to that in Northern Ontario.

“It’s very similar in that there’s large areas where rock is close to the surface, though mostly treed, not barren rock, but just outcroppings of rock and probably not enough topsoil for agriculture,” said Ireland.

Attendee Justin McKague added that of the 9,250 residents of Onkalo, only six per cent work in the agriculture field.

“So just to give some more context to the conversation, that’s just a fact that was from the (Onkalo) mayor’s presentation. Obviously less than South Bruce, but I just wanted to share that again,” said McKague.

Ireland compared the climate to that of Yellowknife, N.W.T.

“Very cold in the winter, not particularly warm in summer, low 20s. But very long daylight. So, the cereal crops do very well with a cooler, damper temperature… and 18 to 20 hours of sunlight,” he said.

The second question was, “Did the tour impact your feelings regarding the safety of the proposed DGR?”

Vice-Chair Doug Culbert answered, “I think the big takeaway for me was being able to be inside the fuel handling plant. I was quite surprised at how robust, reinforced and seamless the room was that would be handling the fuel rods and bundling them for packaging. I guess the level of protection at that surface facility was extremely high, much higher than I would have assumed like the walls were extremely thick.”

Story continues

Culbert added, “The level of stainless steel, the welding, the testing, everything that went into that encapsulation plant was… so much more rigorous than I thought going in. So that kind of reassured me on the surface that things would be taken care of.”

Culbert was not surprised about the depth of the granite structure, as he has a background in geology, he said.

“But the packaging plant really reassured me the safety at the surface.”

Community member Sheila Whytock spoke about the underground facility, saying, “I just found being able to actually be underground and see what this facility should look like was very reassuring.”

Whytock mentioned that she was impressed by the “water ingress into the DGR,” saying she noticed how dry the underground facility was and “how little water there actually was moving.”

“There wasn’t very much,” said Whytock. “I compare it to like my driveway after a rainstorm, it’s not as much water as some people might think it is.”

Former CLC member Alli Meyer commented on the thickness of the underground walls and how the visit to the Finland facility reinforced the NWMO concepts and visions, as their structures are “similar or parallel to what’s being proposed by the NWMO (Nuclear Waste Management Organization.”

Meyer said, “But seeing it hands on, you know that the walls are in some spots, like, you know, two feet thick or something, like that just provides a lot more context.”

Next, attendees were asked to describe the differences in the site selection process between Finland’s Posiva and the NWMO.

McKague began by sharing two key differences his group noted. He said that although it was decided through a council vote in Onkalo, the community knew they were the selected site.

“So essentially, Posiva, the NWMO equivalent, chose them as the site, and then, after that, information was made available, then they determined their willingness, which for them was a vote of council.”

His second observation was that the Posiva (or the government, he wasn’t sure) did initial studies on Finland’s land, rock formations, and geology before choosing an area. The NWMO sought volunteer communities and then performed studies.

South Bruce resident Barry Parsons spoke about a significant difference in the South Bruce site selection process.

“We have included our Indigenous People to have a separate opportunity to provide input on the site selection process,” he said.

Parsons noted that community members in Finland generally expressed positive views on storing spent nuclear fuel underground, citing increased security and reduced reliance on Russian imports as key factors.

Security measures were discussed, with most noting the lack of security at the surface facilities but acknowledging that the Finland DGR was still in its construction phase, with no actual nuclear bundles present.

McKague noticed that the fuel rods in the other facility were much larger than the typical fuel bundle size (comparable to a fire log).

Attendees were asked if they had any concerns about the DGR in Finland being on an island and close to water.

Parsons noted that most water in the DGR is from drilling and blasting, not the surrounding ocean.

Culbert added, “The other thing is, yeah, it is underwater, similar to the Goderich salt mine, but this is granite and there were no fissures of water running in infiltrating the site. And it’s at a similar depth to accommodate for that to ice ages to come and go over top of the site… and being underneath, with that amount of granite above between you and the water surface, I had no concerns at all.”

When asked about the impact of the construction, attendees noted that the construction had already wrapped up; therefore, many workers were not present during their tour. Additionally, they had been told that arrangements had been made to reduce activity on the site while they were there.

The environmental impact was minimal, according to several speakers. One speaker mentioned finding it odd that they couldn’t see the construction of the facility from a nearby road, despite it being close by; another provided information on the geologist’s findings regarding the integrity of the rock in the area, stating that blasting rarely cracked the rock more than half a centimetre.

Describing the underground facility, Parsons mentioned the underground infrastructure, including facilities and utilities, as looking similar to an industrial building.

Steve Travale, community engagement officer, added that the area is well-lit and has designated maintenance shops, lunch rooms, and rescue pods as part of a safety initiative.

Culbert answered a question about the impact on the rural community, saying Rauma’s economy has grown significantly due to the DGR’s construction and increased tourism.

“They said at the Visitor Centre, they see anywhere from 13,000 to 15,000 people a year. So that has brought a lot of tourists to the area, just to see that visitor center at the DGR.”

Attendees agreed that the surrounding community is experiencing growth, with new employment opportunities, business parks, and maintained tourism, despite some rushed interactions with local residents during the trip.

Parsons indicated that it was difficult to gauge the impact of the DGR on the local economy due to a parallel long-term project, where they were also building a new nuclear plant.

“It’s difficult to discern which portions of that was an impact from the DGR itself, and which portion of that is an impact from the construction of the new nuclear plant and, and the new hires and what goes along with that,” said Parsons.

Parsons compared the surrounding towns in Finland to neighbouring towns to the Bruce Nuclear Plant, like Kincardine and Port Elgin, “they’ve dealt with nuclear for a long period of time, and it’s sort of a base of employment for a portion of the community as well.”

Dave Rushton, project manager for the South Bruce Nuclear Exploration Team, talked about Finland’s need for foreign workers.

“One of the things that was interesting is that they had to import a lot of people from other countries and to do construction work,” said Rushton. “And those people were in different communities, as you’d say, have a Brockton and Wingham nearby. Some, like a Polish group, would go to one, and the Hungarian group would go to another.”

Rushton mentioned that it was fascinating how these foreign workers had “support for their culture and things like that. So, more people in the community talk like them because they all went to that community. And in addition to that… they did have the trailer dormitories set up on the site as well.”

Whytock spoke about the size of the towns they visited in Finland, saying they “definitely had a small-town vibe. And the mayor had said that, yes, they’ve seen some growth, but they haven’t seen the growth that they thought they would see. And that’s why they’re still in the process of building that industrial park, that we talked about last time and trying to get more green space going to try to attract more people to choose to live in the host community rather than the neighbouring communities of Rauma.”

Rushton answered the question about the host community’s compensation, saying, “They don’t get any benefits other than taxation, but I think each of the facilities garners about five million Euro a year. So they got a lot of taxation; they’re very highly taxed in Finland. Like where we pay 13 per cent, they pay 24 per cent on drinks and stuff like that, so tax is a big source of income in Finland, and it doesn’t stop short of nuclear facilities.”

Attendees discussed the differences between the proposed South Bruce and Finland facilities.

Parsons talked about how the Finland DGR is on a dedicated nuclear site, where the NWMO is trying to find and license a new facility in another location.

Parsons said, “I’m not trying to say better or worse; it’s just a difference that I wanted to bring up.”

Additionally, Parsons noted that Finland’s fuel and storage methods are different.

“We talked about part of putting it into their repository in the way they do, where they actually drill a vertical hole into the rock, is somewhat for heat dissipation. But a lot of that is to provide additional shielding as well, because their fuel is considerably more radioactive based on its design and process in comparison to our CANDU fuel that we use as well.”

The attendees were asked if they encountered any safety concerns in Finland. McKague said, “In my opinion, the biggest risks to safety were during the drive down to the repository, including meeting vehicles in the tunnel and dump trucks going up and down.”

Rushton added there are a lot of deer blinds along that stretch, which he felt was the only hazard he saw.

Parsons raised concerns about the new nuclear facility, mentioning a need for more solid contracts and a well-trained project management team.

Meyer emphasized the importance of knowledge sharing among European countries, citing demonstration panels, trial data, and international collaboration in waste management, including data sharing and research.

Rushton added, “The other thing is if you weren’t able to make it to Finland, we’re bringing Finland to you… We are acquiring four virtual reality headsets that have a tour of the mine. So that people here in South Bruce will be able to take a tour of the Finland mine and see all the things that we saw and not have to fly on Finnair so that’s a certainly a great opportunity. I think that’s coming up this winter and spring for people to be able to enjoy that.”

Rushton thanked the participants who travelled to Finland for gathering intelligence and sharing their findings with the committee.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times