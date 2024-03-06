South Carolina baseball downs Davidson in rain-shortened game

South Carolina pitcher Tyler Pitzer knew what was needed and the freshman more than delivered in a 4-1 rain-shortened victory over Davidson Wednesday afternoon at Founders Park. The game was called after six innings because of heavy rain.

The McDonald, Pennsylvania native pitched 3 ⅓ innings of two-hit, one walk relief to steady things after a shaky one inning appearance by Matthew Becker. Pitzer earned the win to improve to 2-0 in his fourth collegiate appearance.

Pitzer had a fastball that was consistently in the low 90s with a sharp slider and breaking pitch keeping the Wildcats off-balance.

Ty Good, the College of Charleston transfer, struck out all four batters he faced. The three pitchers combined to strike out 11 in six innings.

Becker should be available this weekend against Longwood, but it wasn’t the sharp outing Kingston was looking for. The Chapin graduate walked three and uncorked a wild pitch. He struck out two and allowed one unearned run in his 33-pitch outing.

The offense got all the runs they would need in the first two innings. The Gamecocks again took advantage of free passes to scratch across two runs in the first inning.

Dylan Brewer started things with a single and Talmadge LeCroy was hit by a pitch before Cole Messina also was hit by a pitch with one out. Kennedy Jones drew a bases loaded walk and Tyler Causey added an RBI groundout.

South Carolina (10-3) added two more in the second inning. LeCroy had an RBI single. The Gamecocks didn’t have a hit in the final three innings.

