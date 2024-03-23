South Carolina capitalizes on Vanderbilt errors, Gamecocks take Game 1 of series

Eli Jones was masterful for six innings and South Carolina found some much needed two-out magic at the plate to open the first home SEC series with an 8-4 win Saturday afternoon over No. 3 Vanderbilt. The victory by the Gamecocks snapped a 14-game Vanderbilt winning streak.

Jones was perfect through six innings, retiring the first 18 Commodore batters. The first two batters reached in the seventh on a single and a walk. One out later, reliever Chris Veach allowed an RBI groundout and an RBI single from Jayden Davis that tied it at two apiece.

Jones exited after 77 pitches and allowed two runs on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.

The Gamecocks exploded for five runs in the bottom half of the frame thanks to two costly Vanderbilt errors. Vanderbilt could have gotten out of the inning, but a misplay on Parker Noland’s grounder kept things alive. Cole Messina drove in Dylan Brewer before Kennedy Jones walked to load the bases.

Ethan Petry emptied the bases with a deep shot to the warning track in left-center that the Vanderbilt center fielder misplayed after a long run. Talmadge LeCroy added an RBI single. All five runs were unearned.

South Carolina scratched first with a two-run third inning. They did all the damage with two outs. Will Tippett, the No. 9 batter for the Gamecocks, got the first of the day for either team with a sharp single to left. Parker Nolan followed with a single and Cole Messina walked to load the bases.

Kennedy Jones delivered a shot down the third base line that was fielded but the throw was high and late, allowing Tippett to score. Ethan Petry then drew a walk to bring Noland home.

Game Two in the series is set to begin around 4:50 p.m.

