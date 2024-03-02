South Carolina’s Dawn Staley watches signee Joyce Edwards in state title game

Joyce Edwards played her final high school game on Saturday. Her future college coach was on hand for it.

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley arrived moments before tip-off of Camden’s Class 3A girls championship game against Wren on Saturday at the Florence Center. Assistant coach Jolette Law also was with Staley.

It was the third straight year Edwards and Camden were playing for a state championship. The Bulldogs lost to Keenan in 2021 and defeated Wren last year.

Edwards is the top prospect in Gamecocks’ Class of 2024. She is the No. 2 prospect in latest ESPN HoopGurlz rankings behind Sarah Strong, another USC target.

The 6-foot-2 Edwards has had one of the most prolific careers in state history. She entered Saturday’s game with 3,937 points, the second most in state history.

Edwards will play next month in three prestigious events — the McDonald’s All-American game, NIKE Hoops Summit and Jordan Brand Classic.

#Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and assistant Jolette Law to see #Gamecocks signree @JoyceEdwards24 final HS game pic.twitter.com/PVPfZ1uvyU — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) March 2, 2024