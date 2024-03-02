South Carolina Fire Department Retires Headquarters After 63 Years

The Spartanburg Fire Department in South Carolina officially closed the doors at its Spring Street headquarters on March 1, after 63 years of use.

Video released by the department captures the moment, featuring a voice announcing the station’s official closure and bidding farewell to friends.

The department transitioned to its new headquarters on Wofford Street, which was undergoing a six million dollar renovation, local reports said.

The Spartanburg City Fire Department released additional photos of the new space on Facebook and said they anticipate finalizing renovations by June 2024. Credit: Spartanburg Fire Department via Storyful