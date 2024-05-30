South Carolina First Steps kicks off 'Countdown to Kindergarten' campaign to help families
The first lady drew applause from the "View" audience with her comment.
A producer of The Apprentice claims that Donald Trump used the n-word on the set of The Apprentice and that the moment was captured on tape. Bill Pruitt, who worked on the first seasons of the NBC reality show, writes in a story on Slate that Trump used the word while dismissing the idea that …
Dig comes as closing arguments are underway in former president’s New York hush money trial
Scandals have swirled around former President Donald Trump since his first presidential campaign in 2016. At first glance, there's some evidence from polls that this conviction will meaningfully erode Trump's support. An April survey from CNN/SSRS found that, while 76 percent of Trump supporters said they would support Trump regardless, 24 percent said they "might reconsider" their support for him if he was convicted.
Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville says he doesn’t believe former President Trump will actually show up to debate President Biden next month. “I don’t think Trump will go to the debate. He doesn’t do anything that’s not in his perceived self-interest, and this is one of these things where he could hurt — Biden has…
Former president calls jury instructions in his trial ‘ridiculous, unconstitutional, and unamerican’
Former New Jersey Governor and GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie joined a recent episode of the “Hacks on Tap” podcast, where he gave President Biden advice on how to beat former President Trump in their upcoming debates. Christie, a former Trump ally, was one of the loudest critics of the former president in this cycle’s…
Former President Donald Trump will win in 2024 and there is nothing you can do to stop him. In fact, he will win twice.
Retired officer who faced down rioters at US Capitol said law enforcement went to family home after he spoke outside former president’s Manhattan criminal trial
Trump reposted several statements claiming there were 25,000 people in attendance, a figure repeated by his press secretary and the GOP.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) views incumbency as a significant advantage for Democrats in the battle for the Senate, an acknowledgement that the quality of the veteran incumbents running for reelection is a problem for his party. Former President Trump is leading President Biden in several battleground states, yet Senate GOP candidates are trailing Senate incumbents…
Trump “has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain,” said a Biden spokesperson.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado legal officials on Tuesday approved an agreement with Jenna Ellis, a onetime attorney for former President Donald Trump, barring her from practicing law in the state for three years after she pleaded guilty to helping Trump try to overturn the 2020 election.
CNN’s John King speaks with voters in Pennsylvania about their primary vote for Nikki Haley who’ll they support in the 2024 general election.
ATLANTA (AP) — The election board in Georgia's largest county voted on Tuesday to certify its May 21 election results, but not before one of the board's Republican-appointed members abstained.
Virginia lawmaker Bob Good’s support for Trump rival Ron DeSantis doomed his bid for ex-president’s endorsement
"I'm a political prisoner," a graphic on Trump's campaign site read.
"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial," the former president said, after being found guilty on all 34 felony counts.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly resorting to overtly Islamophobic language during his election campaign, critics and observers say, as he seeks a third straight term governing the world’s most populous nation.
Joan London is carrying a 40-year-old newspaper, its edges frayed and turning yellow. She beams as she unfolds it to show a black and white photograph of her earliest political activism — holding a 1984 Reagan-Bush campaign sign.