South Carolina football lands in-state defensive end for 2025 recruiting class

South Carolina football landed its third commitment of the week on Friday.

Sumter High defensive end Anthony Addison committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. He joins receiver Brian Rowe (from Concord, NC) and Abbeville safety Demarcus Leach, who committed earlier this week. The Gamecocks have four commitments for the Class of 2025. South Florence receiver Jayden Sellers committed to the Gamecocks in October 2023.

“The top guys in South Carolina stay in South Carolina with that being said im staying home baby,” Addison posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The 6-foot-3 Addison visited USC twice this week, once for Saturday’s first spring scrimmage and then for practice on Thursday. He also had offers from Duke, Tennessee, Appalachian State, Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina, among others.

“Coach Beamer’s message basically is that the University of South Carolina’s got everything I need, so there’s no need for me to go out of the state because South Carolina has it all right there,” Addison told Phil Kornblut last weekend. “He wants to win with South Carolina guys — that’s why they are recruiting me. I like that he wants to win with South Carolina guys. That’s why I like South Carolina.”

South Carolina signed five in-state players for its 2024 recruiting class with all of them already on campus and going through spring practice. In addition to Addison and Sellers, USC is in the mix with other in-state 2025 prospects such as Irmo’s AJ Brand, Heathwood Hall’s Onis Konanbanny, Hammond’s Mike Tyler and Rock Hill’s Malik Clark.

247Sports and On3Sports rank Addison as a three-star prospect and No. 5 in the state for his class. He was an all-state selection after, recording 95 tackles, 26 for loss and six sacks last season.

South Carolina Class of 2025 commitments