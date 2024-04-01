South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso reveals WNBA decision
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso has declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, she announced via Instagram Monday.
Cardoso won the Most Outstanding Player in the Albany 1 Regional Sunday after helping the Gamecocks advance to their fourth straight NCAA Final Four. She leads USC in scoring (14.1 PPG) and rebounds (9.4 RPG).
The 6-foot-7 center transfered to South Carolina from Syracuse in 2021. Since then, Cardoso has won the SEC’s Sixth Woman of the Year Award (2023), been named an All-American by the Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association (2024) and chosen as a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Awards (2024).