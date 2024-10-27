South Carolina man killed in collision between two classic vehicles, officials say

One person was killed Friday when two classic vehicles collided on a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The head-on collision happened at about noon in Sumter County, said Cpl. David Jones.

A 1985 Oshkosh commercial truck was driving west on U.S. 378, according to Jones. Near the intersection with Brewington Road the truck collided with a 1990 Honda motorcycle that was driving east in the westbound lanes, Jones said.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene, according to Jones.

Ray Prosser, a 73-year-old Florence County resident, was the man who died in what Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker called an accident.

Jones said the truck driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if Prosser was wearing a helmet, or if the truck driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about why the motorcycle had veered toward oncoming traffic was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, Baker said.

Through Oct. 20, at least 785 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 16 people have died in Sumter County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 30 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.