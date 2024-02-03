South Carolina presidential primary results since 2000
South Carolina Democratic voters are expected to present President Joe Biden his first official victory after the polls close at 7 pm on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Although New Hampshire's primary was on Jan. 22 - and he won - officially, this is the first year that the Palmetto State kicked off the Democratic primary nominating calendar. The GOP primary will take place in three weeks, Feb. 24.
Here's a look at the first-in-the-nation presidential primary results from years past.
2020
Democratic
President Joe Biden: 48.6%, 39 delegates
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders: 19.8%, 15 delegates
Businessman Tom Steyer: 11.3%: 0 delegates
Republican
South Carolina was one of four states in 2020 that canceled its primary/caucus in an attempt from the GOP to fend off rivals of incumbent President Donald Trump.
General Election Result: Biden would go on to defeat incumbent Trump in the general election.
2016:
Democratic
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: 73%, 39 delegates
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders 26%, 14 delegates
Republican
Businessman Donald Trump: 32.51%, 50 delegates
Florida Senator Marco Rubio: 22.48%, 0 delegates
Texas Senator Ted Cruz: 22.33%, 0 delegates
General Election Result: Trump would go on to win the party nomination and win in the general election to Clinton.
2012
Democratic
Incumbent President Barack Obama won the Democratic nomination unopposed.
Republican
Former Speaker of the House Rep. Newt Gingrich: 40.4%, 20 delegates
Utah Senator Mitt Romney: 27.8%, 5 delegates
Virginia Senator Rick Santorum: 17%, 0 delegates
General Election Result: Romney would go on to win the party nomination and lose to the incumbent Obama in the general election.
2008
Democratic
Illinois Senator Barack Obama: 55.4%, 25 delegates
New York Senator Hillary Clinton: 26.5%, 12 delegates
South Carolina Senator John Edwards: 17.6%, 8 delegates
Republican
Arizona Senator John McCain: 33.15%, 18 delegates
Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee: 29.84%, 6 delegates
Tennessee Senator Fred Thompson: 15.63%, 0 delegates
General Election Result: McCain would go on to win the party nomination and lose to Obama in November.
2004
Democratic
South Carolina Senator John Edwards: 45%, 27 delegates
Massachusetts Senator John Kerry: 30%, 17 delegates
Reverend Al Sharpton: 10%, 1 delegate
Republican
South Carolina GOP gave their 46 delegates to incumbent President George W. Bush before the primary had begun.
General Election Result: Bush would go on to beat Kerry.
2000
Democratic
Al Gore: 91.79%, 43 delegates
New Jersey Senator Bill Bradley: 1.78%, 0 delegates
Republican
Texas Gov. George W. Bush: 53.39%, 34 delegates
Senator John McCain: 41.87%, 3 delegates
Result: Bush would go on to win the party nomination and beat Gore.
