South Carolina teenager’s body pulled from lake after suspected drowning, coroner says

A teenager died in a South Carolina lake Sunday, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

Ludvin Hernandez, an 18-year-old Greenwood resident, was the victim of a suspected drowning in Lake Greenwood, the coroner’s office said in a news release. While the lake is located in three counties, including Laurens and Newberry, the teen’s death happened in Greenwood County.

On Sunday, Hernandez was swimming in the lake when he went under water and did not resurface, according to the release.

When his family couldn’t find the teen they called 911 and the body was ultimately recovered at about 6:30 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

The coroner’s office has not announced Hernandez’s cause or manner of death, but said it’s continuing to investigate, along with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

Information about the distance from where Hernandez was last seen to where his body was recovered was not available. There was no word about the depth of water in the lake where the body was found.

Man-made Lake Greenwood covers 11,400 acres, has 212 miles of shoreline and has a maximum depth of about 69 feet, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.