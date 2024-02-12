South Carolina woman arrested after man was shot, deputies say

A woman was arrested Sunday after deputies discovered a man had been shot, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Iszarah Rockingham-Barnett, a 22-year-old Pinewood resident, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, someone made a 911 call but hung up without speaking, according to the release.

Deputies investigating the call responded to the area near Ballpark Road in Pinewood and found a man who had been shot, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim had a serious wound but identified Rockingham-Barnett as the suspect before he was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland hospital in Columbia, according to the release. The sheriff’s office said the man was in stable condition, but further information on his condition was not available.

Rockingham-Barnett, who lives about a mile from the crime scene, was arrested and taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, according to the release. Her bond was denied, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, or if Rockingham-Barnett and the victim knew each other prior to the shooting.

Despite the arrest the sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.